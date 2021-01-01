Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Follow ISL in real time

JFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:59Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).
KBFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:48Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.
2021-01-27T13:10:09Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC