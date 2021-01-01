Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa: Rahul KP earns the Yellow Army a point against 10-man Gaurs

10-man FC Goa held Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

FC Goa dominated the game in the first-half as Jorge Mendoza (25') scored the opening goal. After being outplayed in the first 45 minutes, Kerala Blasters returned with better intent in the second-half as Rahul KP (57') equalized from the set piece.

The result saw FC Goa remain on the third spot with 20 points while Kerala Blasters are at the seventh spot with 14.