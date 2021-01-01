Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: Steinmann gives the Red and Golds the lead

The German midfielder scores the opening goal of the match from Narayan Das' corner...

Updated
Matti Steinmann, Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
ISL

46' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-02-07T12:34:45Z

Ricky Lallawmawma IN Narender Gahlot OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-07T12:34:25Z

The Second half gets underway!

HALF-TIME!

2021-02-07T12:20:19Z

Jamshedpur 0-1 East Bengal

The Red and Golds have the lead in the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Bright Enobakhare, Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
ISL

45+3' Steinmann's header goes wide!

2021-02-07T12:19:16Z

Raju Gaikwad sends in a long throw-in and Matti Steinmann has a free-header to score but the ball goes wide!

41' Hartley blocks Bright's move

2021-02-07T12:13:19Z

Bright Enobakhare goes past three players near the Jamshedpur box very similar to what he did against FC Goa but Peter Hartley eventually makes a time interception and stopped the Nigerian to unleash a shot.

Cooling break!

2021-02-07T12:02:18Z

East Bengal have been on the ascendancy in the first half an hour of the game. 

31' Pilkington's free-kick goes above crossbar

2021-02-07T12:01:44Z

Anthony Pilkington's powerful free-kick from distance goes just above the crossbar!

East Bengal solid in defence

2021-02-07T11:57:34Z

The Red and Golds have looked compact in the backline so far in the game and have now allowed much space to the Jamshedpur attackers.

10' East Bengal off to a flying start

2021-02-07T11:46:09Z

East Bengal have got exactly the start they needed in this must-win tie.

6' GOAL! Jamshedpur 0-1 East Bengal

2021-02-07T11:37:38Z

Matti Steinamnn breaks the deadlock

Ville Matti Steinmann breaks the deadlock in East Bengal favour as he heads the ball into the net from Narayan Das' inch-perfect corner.
Matti Steinmann, Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
ISL

5' Chance for East Bengal!

2021-02-07T11:35:47Z

Steinmann wins a ball in the midfield and finds Bright who in turn switches the ball towards his left with a  first-time pass to Narayan Das. The left-back curls in a cross inside the box but before Pilkington could meet it Eze clears it for a corner.

3' Valskis' free-kick goes just wide!

2021-02-07T11:33:43Z

Close save for East Bengal as Nerijus Valskis' free-kick from the edge of the box goes just wide off the near post.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-07T11:30:47Z

East Bengal get us underway!

Jamshedpur need three points

2021-02-07T11:01:44Z

Like East Bengal, Jamshedpur too need a win tonight as three points will very much keep them in the hunt for a play-offs spot. They currently have 18 points from 15 matches.

Robbie Fowler-less East Bengal

2021-02-07T11:00:08Z

The Kolkata giants will be on the pitch today without their coach Robbie Fowler who has been handed a four-match suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The last time East Bengal played without Fowler on the pitch was against Bengaluru FC in the first phase which they had won 1-0. Incidentally, that was also their last win this season.

A must-win tie for East Bengal

2021-02-07T10:58:31Z

The Red and Golds need to win this match at all costs if they want to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot which already looks difficult for them.

Six changes in EB XI

2021-02-07T10:53:56Z

East Bengal, on the other hand, undergo six changes in their lineup, New recruits Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das, Raju Gaikwad, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Subrata Paul replace Scott Neville, Ajay Chhetri, Wahengbam Angousana, Harmanpreet Singh, Aaron Holloway and Debjit Majumder.

Jamshedpur unchanged

2021-02-07T10:53:32Z

Owen Coyle fields an unchanged Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Odisha in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal

2021-02-07T06:29:03Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.