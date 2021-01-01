Jamshedpur FC 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: Steinmann gives the Red and Golds the lead

46' Jamshedpur - Substitution
2021-02-07T12:34:45Z
Ricky Lallawmawma IN Narender Gahlot OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-07T12:34:25Z
The Second half gets underway!
HALF-TIME!
2021-02-07T12:20:19Z
Jamshedpur 0-1 East BengalThe Red and Golds have the lead in the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45+3' Steinmann's header goes wide!
2021-02-07T12:19:16Z
Raju Gaikwad sends in a long throw-in and Matti Steinmann has a free-header to score but the ball goes wide!
41' Hartley blocks Bright's move
2021-02-07T12:13:19Z
Bright Enobakhare goes past three players near the Jamshedpur box very similar to what he did against FC Goa but Peter Hartley eventually makes a time interception and stopped the Nigerian to unleash a shot.
Cooling break!
2021-02-07T12:02:18Z
East Bengal have been on the ascendancy in the first half an hour of the game.
31' Pilkington's free-kick goes above crossbar
2021-02-07T12:01:44Z
Anthony Pilkington's powerful free-kick from distance goes just above the crossbar!
East Bengal solid in defence
2021-02-07T11:57:34Z
The Red and Golds have looked compact in the backline so far in the game and have now allowed much space to the Jamshedpur attackers.
10' East Bengal off to a flying start
2021-02-07T11:46:09Z
East Bengal have got exactly the start they needed in this must-win tie.
6' GOAL! Jamshedpur 0-1 East Bengal
2021-02-07T11:37:38Z
Matti Steinamnn breaks the deadlockVille Matti Steinmann breaks the deadlock in East Bengal favour as he heads the ball into the net from Narayan Das' inch-perfect corner.
5' Chance for East Bengal!
2021-02-07T11:35:47Z
Steinmann wins a ball in the midfield and finds Bright who in turn switches the ball towards his left with a first-time pass to Narayan Das. The left-back curls in a cross inside the box but before Pilkington could meet it Eze clears it for a corner.
3' Valskis' free-kick goes just wide!
2021-02-07T11:33:43Z
Close save for East Bengal as Nerijus Valskis' free-kick from the edge of the box goes just wide off the near post.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-07T11:30:47Z
East Bengal get us underway!
Jamshedpur need three points
2021-02-07T11:01:44Z
Like East Bengal, Jamshedpur too need a win tonight as three points will very much keep them in the hunt for a play-offs spot. They currently have 18 points from 15 matches.
Robbie Fowler-less East Bengal
2021-02-07T11:00:08Z
The Kolkata giants will be on the pitch today without their coach Robbie Fowler who has been handed a four-match suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The last time East Bengal played without Fowler on the pitch was against Bengaluru FC in the first phase which they had won 1-0. Incidentally, that was also their last win this season.
A must-win tie for East Bengal
2021-02-07T10:58:31Z
The Red and Golds need to win this match at all costs if they want to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot which already looks difficult for them.
Six changes in EB XI
2021-02-07T10:53:56Z
East Bengal, on the other hand, undergo six changes in their lineup, New recruits Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das, Raju Gaikwad, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Subrata Paul replace Scott Neville, Ajay Chhetri, Wahengbam Angousana, Harmanpreet Singh, Aaron Holloway and Debjit Majumder.
Jamshedpur unchanged
2021-02-07T10:53:32Z
Owen Coyle fields an unchanged Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Odisha in their last match.
Team news!
2021-02-07T10:51:34Z
Sarthak, Sourav start for EB
Jamshedpur 🆚 East Bengal - Team news!
Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das start#ISL #JFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/13gwuj3bYB
Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal
2021-02-07T06:29:03Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.