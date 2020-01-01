Live Blog

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Gaurs will hope to get back to winning ways after two defeats in a row...

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
2020-12-23T13:49:57Z

Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.

One change in JFC, two changes in Goa

2020-12-23T13:30:29Z

Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

2020-12-23T13:24:22Z

FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.