NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL in real time

Follow the Indian Super League clash LIVE with Goal...

Updated
ATK Mohun Bagan NorthEast United ISL
ISL

8' - Javi Hernandez gets close

2021-01-26T14:09:37Z

Krishna does the spadework up front and cuts back the ball for Javi but the latter unable to stear it on target

Pushing hard ATKMB

2021-01-26T14:04:46Z

The Kolkatan outfit have started the game on an attacking note, Williams trying to push the ball forward on a couple of occasions - one of which was a pass a bit too heavy for Prabir to get on the other end of. Krishna has found himself flagged off-side on another occasion.

Kick-off!

2021-01-26T14:01:29Z

We're underway

Changes for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-01-26T13:55:37Z

Edu Garcia and Subhasish Bose are unavailable due to injuries. Javi Hernandez and Sumit Rathi start in their place respectively. Pronay Halder is back in the XI in place of Sheikh Sahil

First game for Nim Dorjee

2021-01-26T13:52:08Z

Nim Dorjee replaces the injured Ashutosh Mehta at right back and in doing so makes his first ISL appearance this season. Deshorn starts in place of Idrissa Sylla in front

 

Substitutes

2021-01-26T13:33:02Z

NEU subs: Gurmeet, Lambot, Lakra, Pragyan, Wayne, Imran, Sylla, Rochharzela, Ninthoi

ATKMB subs: Avilash, Boris, Manvir, Salam, Jayesh, Regin, Komal, Sahil, Glan

Team news!

2021-01-26T13:26:37Z

Deshorn Brown starts for NorthEast United!