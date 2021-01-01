NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL in real time

8' - Javi Hernandez gets close
2021-01-26T14:09:37Z
Krishna does the spadework up front and cuts back the ball for Javi but the latter unable to stear it on target
Pushing hard ATKMB
2021-01-26T14:04:46Z
The Kolkatan outfit have started the game on an attacking note, Williams trying to push the ball forward on a couple of occasions - one of which was a pass a bit too heavy for Prabir to get on the other end of. Krishna has found himself flagged off-side on another occasion.
Kick-off!
2021-01-26T14:01:29Z
We're underway
Changes for ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-01-26T13:55:37Z
Edu Garcia and Subhasish Bose are unavailable due to injuries. Javi Hernandez and Sumit Rathi start in their place respectively. Pronay Halder is back in the XI in place of Sheikh Sahil
First game for Nim Dorjee
2021-01-26T13:52:08Z
Nim Dorjee replaces the injured Ashutosh Mehta at right back and in doing so makes his first ISL appearance this season. Deshorn starts in place of Idrissa Sylla in front
Substitutes
2021-01-26T13:33:02Z
NEU subs: Gurmeet, Lambot, Lakra, Pragyan, Wayne, Imran, Sylla, Rochharzela, Ninthoi
ATKMB subs: Avilash, Boris, Manvir, Salam, Jayesh, Regin, Komal, Sahil, Glan
Team news!
2021-01-26T13:26:37Z
Deshorn Brown starts for NorthEast United!
Deshorn Brown leads the attack for NorthEast United 💥— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 26, 2021
