India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Chhetri is visibly frustrated
A rather poor display by India despite having a lion's share of the ball. Ineffective from all their set-pieces and not doing much with the ball in open play either. The chances dropped could come back to haunt them.
Chhetri is seen parting a few words with a few of his team-mates such as Liston after the latter won the ball and gave it right back to the opponents while trying to find his captain in the box.
22' Will you get a better chance?
15' Chhetri in sight!
Who will score first?
There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.
The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.
India are third
KICK-OFF!
The options from the bench for India
Brandon, Sahal start on the benchIndia substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK)
TEAM NEWS
Sunil Chhetri leads the attack for India
3⃣ changes for India as Seriton, Mandar and Suresh come in for Kotal, Chinglensana and Manvir 👇#INDSRI #BlueTigers #SAFFChampionship2021 #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/U7cKKMVYLF
India vs Sri Lanka
Can India get three points?Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.