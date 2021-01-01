Hyderabad vs Bengaluru LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Draw-meisters Hyderabad?
2021-01-28T13:51:09Z
Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez recently said that it is very difficult to win games at this point in the season. Hyderabad have registered draws in their last three matches but need a win today if they are to stay at the fourth spot, as they are now level on (18) points with NorthEast United.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-28T13:36:02Z
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Big game for Bengaluru
2021-01-28T13:34:49Z
Bengaluru are winless in seven matches and will be desperate to clinch three points tonight against Hyderabad who are fourth on the table. Naushad Moosa has not been able to steer the team towards the playoffs since taking over from Carles Cuadrat. Can they end their run tonight against a talented Hyderabad side?