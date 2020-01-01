Hyderabad vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Hyderabad will hope to get back to winning ways.
2020-12-30T13:33:02Z
After remaining unbeaten in their first five games, the Nizams lost their last two against Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. Manuel Marquez's side will now hope to end the year on a high.
Team news!
2020-12-30T13:25:05Z
Joel Chianese returns.
⏱ A chance to end the year in the top four!— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 30, 2020
Who will win? 🤔
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗚 👉 https://t.co/q92R0z0A3y #ISL #HFCFCG pic.twitter.com/Bic0KAlWrn
Hyderabad vs FC Goa
2020-12-30T12:45:52Z
The Nizams and the Gaurs lock horns in the final ISL match of 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. A win tonight will send FC Goa to the third position while three points Hyderabad will keep them closer to the play-offs spot.