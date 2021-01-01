Live Blog

FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

Follow the live blog of the today's ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal...

Jorge Ortiz, East Bengal vs FC Goa
East Bengal XI

2021-01-29T13:19:16Z

Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

FC Goa XI

2021-01-29T13:18:57Z

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.

2021-01-29T13:18:02Z

Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal 