FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

East Bengal XI
2021-01-29T13:19:16Z
Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
FC Goa XI
2021-01-29T13:18:57Z
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.
2021-01-29T13:18:02Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal