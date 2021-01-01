Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Robert Page was virtually unknown in coaching terms when he got the job with the Wales Under-21 team four years ago.

The former Watford and Sheffield United defender was praised after getting promoted to the position of Ryan Giggs' assistant in 2019, and it was logical when he was named the interim manager for this tournament after the ex-Manchester United winger’s suspension.

This, therefore, is his big chance to prove himself on his own.

