Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Finland vs Belgium updates, news & TV reaction

Chance for Dumfries!
Denzil Dumfries has been the main man for the Netherlands at this tournament with two goals in two games but he wasted a chance to add to that tally after being played through on goal. With just Dimitrievski to beat, he hit it straight at the goalkeeper. Memphis Depay followed up on the rebound, but his shot was blocked.
GOAL! Memphis fires Dutch in front
After enduring two real scares, Netherlands have taken the lead against North Macedonia, with Memphis Depay putting the Oranje in front. It was a double-act with Donyell Malen as the pair counter-attacked with pace following Daley Blind's crunching intervention on Goran Pandev at the edge of the area. It's Depay's 28th goal for his country.
North Macedonia hit the post!
GOAL! Austria take the lead!
Incredible, not long after receiving treatment for a clash of heads, Christoph Baumgartner has put Austria ahead from what was their fourth corner of the game. The Hoffenheim player managed to squeeze his foot between two players to prod it past Georgi Bushchan. It's 1-0!
Clash of heads
A break in play after a clash of heads in the box. Christoph Baumgartner was down for a little while receiving treatment but he appears to be OK, which will be a relief for Austria.
BLOCK! Arnautovic closed down
Marko Arnautovic worked his way into a decent position outside the Ukraine box but he took too long to get his shot off and Mykolo Shaparenko managed to block the strike. It's been an end-to-end game so far, but there has been little by way of real penetration.
NO GOAL! North Macedonia denied
Remarkably, North Macedonia had the ball in the Netherlands net, but the referee and VAR ruled it out, correctly, because Ivan Trickovski was offside. An early scare for the Dutch!
Gravenberch goes close!
Meanwhile, in the other game, Ryan Gravenberch has begun well on his first start for the Netherlands. He robbed the ball from Velkoski before unleashing a shot at goal, but it went narrowly wide.
Austria pile early pressure on
Here we go!
North Macedonia take on Netherlands, Ukraine face Austria.
Big day for Gravenberch
Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is hopeful that Memphis Depay's move to Barcelona will help him take his performance levels up a gear, starting against North Macedonia.
"It's a relief," De Boer said of the transfer ahead of the game.
"Maybe that gives him an extra kick to perform even better. We need Memphis in top form.“
Fancy a pre-match read? 📖
Denzil Dumfries has been a star of the tournament at Euro 2020 so far and the wing-back's rise to prominence is certainly an impressive one.
His former Barendrecht youth coach Lesley Esajas has explained how the Dutch star rose from non-league football to the European Championship, revealing he used to turn down fries and mayonnaise in the squad canteen.
Want some stats? 🧐
From our friends at Opta...
North Macedonia vs Netherlands
• The Netherlands have never lost against North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four previous meetings.
• Frenkie de Jong has completed five dribbles in each of his first two Euro 2020 matches for the Netherlands (against Ukraine and Austria). The last player to complete 5+ dribbles in three consecutive European Championship matches was Zinedine Zidane for France at Euro 2000.
• Current North Macedonia striker Goran Pandev scored in his team’s first ever international fixture against the Netherlands, nearly 17 years ago – it was in a World Cup qualifier played in October 2004 (2-2).
Ukraine vs Austria
• The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.
• Andriy Yarmolenko has scored in each of his last three matches for Ukraine, netting four goals, and is looking to score in four consecutive appearances for his country for the first time. At the Euros, Yarmolenko has been directly involved in four of Ukraine’s six goals (2 goals, 2 assists).
• Austria have won just two of their last 17 matches at major tournaments (Euros + World Cup) and have only won one of their eight matches at the European Championships (D2 L5).
First up: Group C
Group C concludes today and we'll soon know which teams will join the others in the last 16. Frank de Boer's Netherlands are already assured of their place in the knockout stage having won their first two matches against Ukraine and Austria. Their opponents today, North Macedonia, are already out of the competition, so the clash between Ukraine and Austria, who are on three points each with identical goal difference, is the most intriguing match.
TEAMS: Ukraine vs Austria
Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matvyenko, Shaparenko, Sydorchuck, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskiy.
Austria XI: Bachmann, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Grillitsch, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.
TEAMS: North Macedonia vs Netherlands
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkoski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Pandev.
Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, Gravenberch, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Memphis, Malen.
Which games are on today? 📅
Here's what's in store...
⚽️ North Macedonia vs Netherlands
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
⚽️ Ukraine vs Austria
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Arena Nationala, Bucharest
⚽️ Finland vs Belgium
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
⚽️ Russia vs Denmark
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
Another Euro 2020 matchday! ⚽️
Hello! It's another Euro 2020 matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the news as it happens.
Group B and Group C wrap up today, with the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands among the big hitters in action.
Stay tuned for all the team news, latest updates, events and reaction, as well as the views from the television studios. We'll have it all!