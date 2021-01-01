Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Two wins, a hard-fought draw and one defeat is the Euro 2020 record for Jaroslav Silhavy this summer, but those pure facts don't tell the full story of what has been a particularly fine tournament so far for them.

Their lone loss, to England on the final day of Group D, was not enough to sink them from sealing a third-place berth in the knockout rounds, and their 2-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow to kick off their campaign showed their mettle too.

A draw with Croatia in-between proved that they could mix it with recent World Cup finalists too - and then, the complete performance against a much-fancied Netherlands side showed that, on their day, they know how to get the job done. Are they the dark horses on this side of the draw?