Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Real Madrid star and Croatia talisman Luka Modric has criticised what he sees as English media "arrogance" ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener against the Three Lions.

"That arrogance is not so much related to the players and to the national team but to the people around them," Modric said in the pre-match press conference.

"[It was or is more] some of the journalists and commentators. Recently I've not read many media outlets.

"I'm looking forward to the match and I don't want to say too much about what's on the other side."

