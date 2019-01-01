Euro 2020 group-stage draw LIVE: England, France & Europe's elite learn finals opponents

If you needed a quick refresher...

When is the draw? It will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 5pm GMT (12pm ET).

Where is the draw? It will be held at the Romexpo Dome in Bucharest, Romania - one of the 12 tournament host cities.

What are the seeding pots? Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain and Ukraine are in Pot One.

Pot Two is made up of France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, the Netherlands and Russia.

Pot Three includes Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Wales and Finland are in Pot Four along with the four play-off winners. However, the identity of those four teams will not be known until March 2020.

How can I watch the Euro 2020 finals draw? UEFA's official website allows those wishing to watch the draw live to stream it online. The website can be accessed here.

Read our in-depth guide to the draw details here.