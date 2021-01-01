Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Want a quick reminder of how it went down in midweek for these two sides? Strap yourselves in, we've got the lightning refresher you need.

Italy headed to Wembley on the back of the high of beating Belgium - and found themselves studiously kept away from the ball by a high-pressing Spain. Yet La Roja's wastefulness in front of goal haunted them, resulting in a 1-1 draw after extra-time - and Jorginho's cool-as-ice finish ensured shootout joy.

England returned from Rome themselves after comfortably their best performance of the tournament - but despite their technical advantages, were pegged back by a blinding Denmark free-kick. They forced an own goal to level things - but a controversial penalty in extra-time would be needed to send them through.

That spot-kick - won by Raheem Sterling - has become a lightning rod for the Three Lions' critics, as has the disreputable actions of supporters who shined a green laser into Kasper Schmeichel's eyes moments before the spot-kick - which, given he saved it, didn't put him off, per se, leaving Harry Kane to smash in a victorious rebound and take the hosts to a first major final since 1966. We all know what happened then...