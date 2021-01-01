East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City: Mourtada Fall on target as the Islanders edge out Red and Golds

East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC edged out East Bengal 1-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

Mourtada Fall scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute from Hugo Boumous' cross to seal crucial three points for the Islanders. The Red and Golds dominated proceedings in the second half but failed to find an equaliser as their unbeaten run comes to an end.

Mumbai City extend their lead at the top of the ISL table to give points after today's match while East Bengal remained on the 10th position.