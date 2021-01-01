East Bengal 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

20' Kerala Blasters in control
2021-01-15T14:19:17Z
The Yellow Army have commanded proceedings for majority of the first 20 minutes.
17' Vicente's header goes wide!
2021-01-15T14:18:07Z
Vicente Gomez attempts yet another header from Gary Hooper's cross but it goes wide!
15' Vicente Gomez's header goes just above the crossbar
2021-01-15T14:15:45Z
Facundo Pereyra curls in a cross from the left flank and finds an unmarked Vicente Gomez who attempts a header but the ball goes above the crossbar.
11' Albino stops Harmanpreet's shot
2021-01-15T14:12:02Z
Milan Singh receives a loose ball in the middle and squares the ball to his right for Harmanpreet Singh who enters the box and takes a shot but Albino stops it comfortably.
5' Chance for Murray!
2021-01-15T14:06:01Z
Jessel Carneiro sends a long diagonal ball inside the box for Jordan Murray who takes a touch and attempts a shot but Debjit does well to stop it and Fox clears the ball.
3' Neville's header goes wide!
2021-01-15T14:03:47Z
Jacques Maghoma sends a free-kick inside the box and Scott Neville attempts a header but it goes wide.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-15T13:58:02Z
East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal
2021-01-15T13:43:20Z
Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna is yet to lose a game against East Bengal. The Spanish manager has faced the Red and Golds thrice, twice as Mohun Bagan manager and once as Kerala Blasters manager. He has won once and drew twice.
A late change in EB XI
2021-01-15T13:38:43Z
Raju Gaikwad seems to have pick up an injury in the warm-up and is replaced by Rana Gharami in central defence.
Vicuna makes one change
2021-01-15T13:13:58Z
Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.
An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season
2021-01-15T13:12:32Z
Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-15T13:11:43Z
EB unchanged, Nishu starts for KBFC
Team news for the big game is here! #ISL #SCEBKBFC pic.twitter.com/KXiBmhz2RG— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 15, 2021