East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru FC: Clinical Blues end eight-game winless run

FULL TIME!
East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru
Bengaluru finally ended their eight-game winless run as they get three points with a clinical performance against East Bengal on Tuesday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash.
Cleiton Silva broke the deadlock in the 12th minute of the match and Debjit Majumder's own goal at the stroke of half time sealed crucial three points for the Blues.
Bengaluru climbed up on the league table to the sixth position with 18 points from 15 games while East Bengal continue to languish on the 10th position with 13 points from 15 matches.
89' Pilkington's header goes wide!
85' Chhetri hits the crossbar!
76' Chhetri's shot goes high!
71' East Bengal - Substitution
69' Chance for East Bengal!
55' East Bengal - Substitution
East Bengal aren't able to penetrate in attack
East Bengal - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
East Bengal 0-2 BengaluruBengaluru lead by two goals to nil at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' GOAL! East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru
Debjit Majumder's own goal doubles Bengaluru leadRahul Bheke enters the penalty box from the right flank and sends a cross and Parag Srivas takes a first-time shot. The ball hits the post first but it ricochets off Debjit's feet and goes into the goal.
41' Bengaluru -Substitution
Cooling break!
30' Cleiton's shot gets deflected off Fox
20' Bright's free-kick hits the wall and goes out!
17' Chance for Bengaluru
11' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru
Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlockA long goal-kick from Gurpreet finds Sunil Chhetri inside the East Bengal box who rises above marker Scott Neville and lays it off for Cleiton Silva who takes a touch and finds the back of the net.
6' Chance for East Bengal!
3' Leon's attempt goes above crossbar
KICK-OFF!
A must-win tie for both
Winless streaks!
Naushad Moosa makes two changes
Four changes in EB starting XI
Team news!
Aaron starts for EB, Xisco in BFC bench
