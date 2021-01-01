Live Blog

Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League clash...

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin
ISL

MCFC XI

2021-01-25T13:13:17Z

Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

CFC XI

2021-01-25T13:12:49Z

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia(C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.

Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City

2021-01-25T12:22:25Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.