Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Cooling break!
2020-12-29T14:31:46Z
A much needed break for the players after an intense 30 minutes of football. Scoreline remains unchanged.
28' Williams' attempt goes just wide!
2020-12-29T14:30:40Z
Tiri finds Edu Garcia on the right flank with a quality long ball and Garcia sends an equally good curling cross inside the box. Williams tries to slot the ball home but he fails to connect the shot properly as it goes wide.
20' Roy Krishna hits the side!
2020-12-29T14:21:56Z
Roy Krishna pounces on a pass inside the box from the right side as Kaith comes out of his line but the ball hits the side net.
15' End to end action!
2020-12-29T14:16:14Z
What a start to this game. Both teams have taken an attacking approach and trying hard to get an early lead. Action on both ends.
8' Chhangte comes close to score!
2020-12-29T14:10:11Z
Crivellaro receives the ball near the edge of the box and finds Chhangte on the left who enters the box. Chhangte takes a touch and tries to score through the far post but the ball goes wide.
5' Crivellaro should have broken the deadlock!
2020-12-29T14:07:18Z
Rafael Crivellaro and Jakub Sylvestr exchange a quick one-two inside the box before the Brazilian finds himself one-on-one with Arindam but he fails to score past Arindam.
KICK-OFF
2020-12-29T14:00:24Z
ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Chennaiyin need to score goals.
2020-12-29T13:37:23Z
The Marina Machans have been creating a lot of chances but their strike force has not fired so far. While Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr's link-up play has been on point, the number 9 must start scoring goals too.
Habas' men have scored in every game
2020-12-29T13:35:46Z
ATK Mohun Bagan in red hot form!
2020-12-29T13:33:29Z
The Mariners are on a two-match winning streak and will climb to the top of the league table if they win against Chennaiyin tonight. ATK Mohun Bagan have won five out of their seven matches so far in the league and have conceded only three goals.
Team news!
2020-12-29T13:20:16Z
Reagan returns, ATK Mohun Bagan unchanged
Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2020-12-29T13:18:31Z
After a disappointing draw in their last match against East Bengal, Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the other Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of 2020 on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.