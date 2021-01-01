Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Abraham at 'point of no return' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Abraham at 'point of no return'
2021-05-21T07:39:17Z
Tammy Abraham is increasingly resigned to the fact that he will be leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window, reports the Daily Mail.
The England international has been unable to establish himself in the team since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager and is expected to move on at the end of the season.
Goal has previously reported that the likes of West Ham and Leicester are keen on the striker, and that Chelsea value Abraham at £40 million ($55m).