Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Thiago Silva wants to face Milan & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Recalling the Cesc Fabregas-Diego Costa Chelsea combination
Victor Moses update
ICYMI: The Pep vs Tuchel era coming up
Thomas Tuchel earned his second win as Chelsea boss over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the weekend, and will have the chance for a third in the Champions League final later this month.
It could also be the start of a new rivalry in the Premier League in the post-coronavirus pandemic era, as Alex Keble takes a look at what could be in store in the coming seasons.
Fran Kirby is Goal's Women's Super League Player of the Year
Thiago Silva wants to face Milan
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is keen to have the opportunity to play his former club AC Milan in next season's Champions League.
Milan boosted their prospects of qualifying for the Champions League by beating Juventus at the weekend and Silva retains great affection for his old club.
“I’ve been thinking about this moment since I left Milan, I’ve been thinking about Milan’s Champions League qualification every year,” the Brazilian told Sky Sport Italia.
“This season we are close. I saw the game against Juventus. I was a bit sad for Juventus’ Brazilian players: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Arthur. Even for Gigi [Buffon], we played together in Paris.
“But Milan played a great game and deserved to win, I think they deserve to qualify for the Champions League. They’ve had a great season and they deserve it for what they’ve done in six, seven months.
“I am still a Milan fan, I hope I can see them again and return to San Siro, which is a special stadium for me.”