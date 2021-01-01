Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount has the 'full package' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea sign Aniek Nouwen from PSV
We are delighted to announce the signing of @AniekNouwen!— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 12, 2021
The Dutch defender will join the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season. 🙌#WelkomAniek
Mount has the full package - Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, insisting "he has the full package".
The German tactician talked up the 22-year-old's talents ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.
"There are no limits. He has the full package," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "He is incredibly talented and even more importantly, he has the personality at a very young age to keep his feet on the ground.
"He is crucial for our game, he is an absolutely key player and he deserves all the support that we give him."
Thiago Silva set to sign new deal
Thiago Silva will stay at Chelsea - he wants to continue at #CFC, last details to be discussed... then his contract-extension clause until June 2022 will be triggered in the next weeks. 🔵— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021
Contract negotiations with Kanté and Jorginho will start in the next months - no rush. ⏳ https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0