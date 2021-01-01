Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Kepa to start FA Cup final ahead of Mendy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will start the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

Edouard Mendy has been the Blues' first choice for the 2020-21 campaign although Kepa has been the designated cup goalkeeper, while he has started three league games since the German's appointment.

Indeed, Kepa featured in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and Tuchel confirmed he will now keep his place for the showpiece final at Wembley.

"He (Kepa) starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before," Tuchel told reporters.

"We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up. He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well [against Arsenal]."