Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

Manager still 'angry' ahead of showpiece game
That said, the German has acknowledged that he remains frustrated by the manner of his side's defeat to Arsenal in their final game ahead of today's encounter, and that he is still dwelling on it.
An absolute shocker of a Jorginho backpass allowed the Gunners to snatch victory, in a result that has left the Blues at risk of missing out on the top four, alongside Leicester, with Liverpool prowling beneath them.
"I am not in the mode to enjoy it yet," Tuchel stated. "I still have a bit of a hangover from the last defeat. I am a bit angry."
Tuchel recalls old preparations ahead of FA Cup final
Thomas Tuchel has quipped about the time he used to go in goal to help break the ice ahead of cup finals with Borussia Dortmund, as he prepares to be the first German to manage in the FA Cup's showpiece game.
"I gave a lot of confidence to my players!" he told the club's official website. "[But] you cannot do it artificially, sometimes it happens, and anything that can mean laughter is always very welcome.
"But if you try too hard to make the group smile, it will not happen. It has to come naturally."
Rudiger ready for return of fans at FA Cup final
For the first time since the latest lockdown arrived, supporters will be allowed back into matches starting with today's FA Cup final, and Antonio Rudiger hopes that Chelsea will be able to feed off their energy.
‘We’ve really missed it because football is about fans,’ he told the club's official website. ‘It’s about emotions and it’s about the emotions of the fans.
‘When we had a few thousand fans earlier in the season, it was like “wow” because it was so loud so I can imagine what it will be like with 22,000. It’s great to have them back, definitely!'
Rudiger reflects on 2018 FA Cup triumph
Antonio Rudiger, an unsung hero of this Blues side if there is such a thing following their revival, was man of the match last time Chelsea won this trophy at Wembley, and he admits that it holds a special place in his heart for him.
"It was a special day,’ he has told the club's website. "It was the first club trophy that I won so it was very special and to experience it with the fans and a full stadium, against a big opponent like Manchester United, was really nice.
"We played really well as a team and defended very well but the man of the match award was not really something that special for me. It’s more important that we won the trophy as a team and we deserved it because we were very good in the FA Cup that season."
Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole, speaking in support of Budweiser's #SupportYourPubs campaign, has backed his old side to emerge victorious when they play Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
He said: "Both teams are excellent. The benefit Brendan [Rodgers] will have is that they’ve played in the Europa League, not the Champions League, and they got knocked out early, so he’s been able to mix the team around, but Chelsea have been really at it, competing at all fronts.
"So I think that might come into it but I fancy Chelsea to win the game, obviously."