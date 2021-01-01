Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

That said, the German has acknowledged that he remains frustrated by the manner of his side's defeat to Arsenal in their final game ahead of today's encounter, and that he is still dwelling on it.

An absolute shocker of a Jorginho backpass allowed the Gunners to snatch victory, in a result that has left the Blues at risk of missing out on the top four, alongside Leicester, with Liverpool prowling beneath them.

"I am not in the mode to enjoy it yet," Tuchel stated. "I still have a bit of a hangover from the last defeat. I am a bit angry."