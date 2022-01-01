Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Madrid v PSG

Yes, let's talk about the man of the moment a little more, shall we?

Kylian Mbappe has won Ligue 1. He has won the World Cup. And - like Lionel Messi, his team-mate - he will likely win the Champions League one day too.

But in order to have a shot at it, he'll have to see off the club he looks set to call home. It is the stuff of scripting dreams - the future king of the Bernabeu, set to strike at the throne he could occupy, for a place in history. Tasty doesn't even cover it.