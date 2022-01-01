Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

How fond are your memories, Champions League spotters? Can you recall what unfolded last Tuesday, or has the manic action of the weekend displaced it for quality value?

No matter - here's a handy reminder of what went down.

In Spain, Villarreal surprised everyone with the shock result of the round, edging out Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute finish - their only on-target shot of the game.

In England, defending champions Chelsea saw their attempt to claim consecutive crowns take a near-fatal blow as Real Madrid blew them away 3-1 with a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Thank goodness away goals are a thing of the past, eh?