Champions League LIVE: Man Utd take on Atletico Madrid, Ajax host Benfica

Atletico's €126m 'flop' Joao Felix finally proving his worth ahead of Man Utd clash
Joao Felix has certainly had his ups and downs since making the move to Spain, but it's safe to say he's found his groove.
The Portuguese star has found his way at Atletico Madrid, shedding any talk of him being a transfer flop.
As things stand...
Both of today's matches are level heading into these second legs and, remember, we don't have the away goals rule anymore.
Man Utd and Atletico Madrid played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, with the Red Devils now hoping Old Trafford can lift them to a spot in the next round.
Ajax and Benfica, meanwhile, scored two goals each in the first leg as they get set to collide in Amsterdam.
LINEUPS: Ajax vs Benfica
LINEUPS: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
It's the return of the Champions League with two matches on the schedule, and we'll be here all night to keep you updated throughout the action.
Manchester United's battle with Atletico Madrid is tonight's headliner, with that tie still very much up for grabs at Old Trafford.
In the other match, Ajax are set to take on Benfica as the two historic clubs battle to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.
