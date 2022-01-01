Champions League LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Pulisic starts for Chelsea
The American is back in the lineup as Chelsea face Real Madrid.
A reminder of what he did when these two teams faced off last season:
El pase. El control. La definición. @cpulisic_10 vs @realmadrid 👊 pic.twitter.com/EH6Y1t4Epv— Chelsea FC en español (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 5, 2021
Davies is BACK!
It's been months since we've seen Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian star is officially back.
Davies has been out of action due to a heart issue but, after recently being cleared, the Bayern defender is back in the starting XI.
TFW when you're back in the starting line-up after three months out with a heart condition 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q3KcILcpke— GOAL (@goal) April 6, 2022
Team news: Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial ante el @FCBayern!#UCL pic.twitter.com/eIXo9X6wVY— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 6, 2022
🔴 Tonight's @ChampionsLeague XI 🔴#packmas #VCFFCB pic.twitter.com/uOpE4jSgIC— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 6, 2022
Team news: Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Your Chelsea team tonight! 🤝#UCL pic.twitter.com/LIxZSuiYQs— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2022
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @ChelseaFC_Sp! @UnicajaBanco | #UCL pic.twitter.com/4VzbhvJKAU— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 6, 2022
Welcome!
Hello all, and welcome to today's coverage of the Champions League.
We've got two big ones on the schedule today, with a clash of heavyweights serving as the headliner.
Last season's winners, Chelsea, are set to face the kings of the competition in Real Madrid, as Stamford Brige hosts Karim Benzema and co. in what should be a tasty quarter-final clash.
In the the other match, Bayern Munich will look to solidify their spot as one of the favourites against underdog Villarreal, who will have hopes of putting together a massive upset against the German giants.
So sit back, strap in and follow along as we have you covered throughout today's Champions League matches.