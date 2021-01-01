Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Chelsea & Man Utd in action as Barcelona face crunch Bayern test

Join GOAL for coverage of the key incidents from the final round of matches in the Champions League group stages

Updated
Comments (0)
Daler Kuzyaev Douglas Santos Zenit 2021-22
Getty Images

Second half is underway

2021-12-08T18:49:32.243Z

Can Juventus hold on atop the group? Can Chelsea turn it around against Zenit?

We'll find out over the next 45 minutes or so!

A bad day for Chelsea (so far)

2021-12-08T18:42:48.291Z

HALFTIME

2021-12-08T18:32:53.087Z

A big shock in Russia so far as Zenit head to the dressing room up 2-1 on Chelsea.

And, to their credit, it feels fairly deserved as Chelsea haven't done too much since the opening minutes.

Meanwhile, as things stand, Juventus are leading the group as they lead Malmo 1-0 on a goal from Moise Kean.

That win would be enough for Juve to win the group as long as Chelsea can't turn it around and earn three points of their own.

ANOTHER GOAL FOR ZENIT!

2021-12-08T18:27:14.602Z

Make it 2-1 to Zenit as Chelsea are all over the place!

Azmoun fires the hosts into the lead, putting Chelsea's chances of winning the group in severe danger.

GOAL ZENIT!

2021-12-08T18:24:29.595Z

A blow to Chelsea as Zenit have equalised!

Claudinho fires the Russian side right back in it, making it 1-1, as he heads past Kepa in the 38th minute.

As things stand, Juve will go through as group winners, but we have a long way to go!

Timo takes down Terry record

2021-12-08T18:07:53.194Z

GOAL JUVE!

2021-12-08T18:06:51.000Z

Juventus are keeping pace with Chelsea as they too are now up 1-0.

Kean is the goalscorer, as the Italian forward heads home Bernardeschi's perfectly-hit cross in the 18th minute.

The race for the top spot heats up...

GOAL WERNER!

2021-12-08T17:49:38.643Z

Chelsea are already ahead!

It takes two minutes for the Blues to take the lead, with Werner providing the goal from extremely close range.

There was no missing from there and, as a result, Chelsea are in pole position to win the group within two minutes.

We're underway!

2021-12-08T17:45:30.000Z

Kickoff and here we go!

What's at stake in the early games?

2021-12-08T17:24:22.180Z

The day will kick off with Group H, and we already know which two teams will be heading to the knockouts.

What we don't know, though, is in which order. As things stand, Chelsea and Juventus both sit level on 12 points ahead of their matches against Zenit and Malmo, respectively.

Chelsea currently sit atop the group, though, so they'll go through as winners as long as they match Juve's result.

Today's schedule

2021-12-08T17:14:51.506Z

It's another busy one today, with Groups E-H wrapping up to set up the final teams in the knockout round.

Here's a look at today's games (all times GMT):

5:45 pm - Zenit vs Chelsea

5:45 pm - Juventus vs Malmo

8 pm - Wolfsburg vs Lille

8 pm - RB Salzburg vs Sevilla

8 pm - Atalanta vs. Villarreal

8 pm - Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev

8 pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

8 pm - Manchester United vs Young Boys

Welcome!

2021-12-08T17:10:12.088Z

Welcome back for what should be another busy, busy day of Champions League football!

It's the final day of the group stage, and it's sure to be a crazy one with plenty on the line for some of world football's biggest clubs.

Goal will have you covered throughout the day, so strap in, follow along and enjoy what should be another fun one!