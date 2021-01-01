Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

Time running out for Dembele?
Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.
The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.
Team news: RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg
Team news: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
Meanwhile in the Europa League...
There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.
A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come?
Today's schedule
We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:
1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta
(All times BST)
It's Champions League time once again and, if yesterday's games are any indiation, we're in for some more fun tonight.