Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has paid tribute to Simon Kjaer, the Denmark national team and medical team for their incredible response to Christian Eriksen's life-threatening medical emergency at Euro 2020.

"They showed us that human life is more important than anything and put things into persective for all of us," said Ceferin.

"They more than deserve this award."

Simon Kjaer said: "I would like to say thanks for this award on behalf of the entire Danish team. Thanks a lot for this award. We appreciate it."

A truly emotional moment and thankfully Christian Eriksen's life was saved. ❤️