Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

For those of you that haven't watched a group stage previously, here is how this afternoon's draw will work.

Each Champions League group will be made up of a team from each of the four pots. However, no two teams from the same nation can be drawn together.

Therefore, Manchester City cannot be drawn against Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham so there are only five possible Pot 2 teams they can be drawn with. Likewise Real Madrid with Barcelona, Atletico or Sevilla.