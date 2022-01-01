Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

How does the draw work?
For those of you that haven't watched a group stage previously, here is how this afternoon's draw will work.
Each Champions League group will be made up of a team from each of the four pots. However, no two teams from the same nation can be drawn together.
Therefore, Manchester City cannot be drawn against Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham so there are only five possible Pot 2 teams they can be drawn with. Likewise Real Madrid with Barcelona, Atletico or Sevilla.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year to be announced 🏆
While all eyes will be on the Champions League draw, there are also a few awards to be handed out. Most notably, one of Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne will be the recipient of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021-22.
It's really hard to see past Real Madrid's star striker for this one...
Strong Scottish representation 🏴
As mentioned, Rangers and Celtic will be drawn from Pot 4 later this afternoon. As a result of winning the Scottish Premiership last term, Celtic secured guaranteed passage into the group stage.
Meanwhile, Rangers had to come through qualifying and their triumph against PSV in Eindhoven yesterday evening means the two teams will be in the same draw for the first time in 15 years.
And finally, which teams are in Pot 4? 4️⃣
And last, but certainly not least, Pot 4. A couple of these teams are going to be in for a really tough time but they will definitely cause some problems of their own.
Marseille, Rangers and Celtic are perhaps the stand-out contenders in this group of teams and they are joined by Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa.
Who are the Pot 3 representatives? 3️⃣
Yet again, there is some real pedigree in Pot 3 and there will be a good few teams in here that the teams in Pot 1 and 2 are extremely keen to avoid.
The teams are as follows: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Bayer Leverkusen.
What about Pot 2? 2️⃣
You could quite easily mistake Pot 2 for Pot 1 this year; it's made up of some cracking teams!
Those teams are Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.
Which teams make up Pot 1? 1️⃣
There is some excellent variety in Pot 1 this year, spearheaded by the current holders of the trophy Real Madrid. They are joined by the other current member of European royalty, holders of the Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt.
Then come the current domestic champions: Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto and Ajax.
This season's ball ⚽️
UEFA released the 2022-23 Champions League ball earlier today and to no one's surprise, it's an absolute beauty.
The all-important timings ⏰
We are still a couple of hours away from getting underway in Istanbul. The draw is, of course, taking place in the same city as the final in June of next year.
The draw is set to begin at 5pm BST (12pm ET). Although, it may start some time after that once all the pre-draw talking is done.
Champions League group stage draw day 😍
Hello, good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Champions League group stage draw.
Real Madrid will be looking to defend yet another crown in this compeitition while Manchester City and PSG search for their first triumph.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham make up the rest of the English contingent while the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also wait to find out the teams which other teams will join them at this stage.