Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man Utd & more find out 2020-21 opponents

The honour recognises a player for their contributions on and off the pitch.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said: "Didier Drogba was one of the best forwards of all-time - we all enjoyed him scoring - although we have Bayern fans here. But it's not enough to be a super good player - it's important to do something more, and he never forgot where he comes from.

"He helped children in the Ivory Coast to build schools and develop them - he's just a great man, and that's why he deserves this trophy."