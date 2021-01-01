Champions League final LIVE: Chelsea beat Man City in Portugal thanks to Havertz goal

Thank you and good night...
Kai Havertz will have free entry into any pub near Stamford Bridge for the rest of his life - but more than that, he's a Champions League winner.
So is Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thomas Tuchel and the rest of them. It's their night - and they deserve it, the way they outboxed a hard-edged Manchester City side and kept themselves with their hands on the wheel.
It brings the curtain down on a 2020-21 season like no other - and it ends with the Champions League trophy heading back to Stamford Bridge. It's been our absolute pleasure to have you along for the ride - thank you for joining us and until the next time, good night!
Tuchel: Maybe I have a new contract
Two mid-season firings, two Champions League trophies. If Chelsea have hit on a winning formula, it does not bode well for Thomas Tuchel - but he's hedging his bets in the hope he will stay.
"I'm not even 100 per cent sure, but maybe I have a new contract now," he says. "It can be, my manager said something about it, but I do not know. So let's check this first.
"I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, this was the best moment for a first meeting. Or the worst, because from now on it can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow, speak later, speak tomorrow, and looking forward to this.
"I can assure him that I will stay hungry, that I want the next title and I feel absolutely happy, as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong part of a strong group. That suits my belief and my passion about football in the moment perfectly."
A lifetime in blue
Tuchel hails team effort
Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante were very much among the bedrock of that Chelsea result tonight, but their manager is at pains to leave nobody out with his praise in his press conference.
"I'm not so sure if I feel now very confident to talk about single players because the effort was huge," he says. "We overcome some difficult and very dangerous moments, with a fantastic attitude to defending.
"We had an early change with Andreas Christensen for Thiago Silva so that did not make things easier, but we were brave even in moments when it was hard to escape the pressure.
"We kept the formation, we were brave in the formation, we were constantly active, and it was a relentless performance. Of course, Toni and N'Golo were fantastic, and they were so, so solid across the whole night."
Guardiola: It was far from easy
Pep Guardiola continues to muse on defeat, and acknowledges that his side found themselves picked off too easily when they could not match their opponents when it came to deliveries.
"Against Chelsea it's not easy but it wasn't for them either," he adds. "They had the goal and Werner's shot in the first half and Pulisic in the second half.
"We struggled a little bit for the long balls, they used the second balls and after they run. In that moment you need inspiration and quality. There were three or four moments with crosses from the byline but we did not arrive."
Guardiola furthers selection queries
Now in his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola has looked to make further arguments for why he decided to break with a season's worth of good results by playing a holding midfielder and is at pains to point out that his side had chances (which they did, if not as smart as they could have been).
"I did my best in the selection. Like last season against Olympique Lyon, like it was against PSG and Dortmund," he says.
"I did the selection best to win the game, the players know it. I think Gundogan played good, was exceptional. We missed a lttle but in the first half to break the lines. In the second half it was much better.
"It was a tight game. We had enormous almost chances."
Captain's knock
Havertz unbothered by price tag
One that slipped the net earlier, but Kai Havertz had some fruity language for BT Sport when asked about whether he had justified his price tag.
You can read about his choice comments here, but nothing was going to dampen his mood tonight.
Generations apart
A farewell for Fernandinho?
There's so many players to be delighted for tonight, but let's spare a thought for Fernandinho.
While Sergio Aguero may be heading out of the door, his fellow long-time Etihad resident's future is a little more unclear, though he may yet pen a new deal.
If he too is to bid farewell, he will do so as a club legend - but in benching two of his most experienced men from the off, much as he had this season to a point, Pep Guardiola possibly denied them the way to steer their own swansong to a fairytale finish.
Tuchel's got Pep's Number
Guardiola: Tactics were what I thought best
More from the Man City boss now, who has offered some quick words on that gamble tonight, on Kevin De Bruyne's game-changing injury and how he will get his team to bounce back.
"I did what I thought was the best decision [on his team selection]," he tells BT Sport when asked.
"[Kevin de Bruyne] got injured but that happens in this competition and in these games. We needed everyone.
"The ambition now is to rest but then prepare for the next season. It was the first time we were at this stage. Hopefully we will be here again in the future."
Guardiola: Players were exceptional
Manchester City's manager has saddled up for BT Sport now, as the party moves on, and he has nothing but praise for his players after their efforts were in vain tonight.
"It has been an exceptional season for us," he says. "It was a tight game. We had chances.
"We were brilliant in the second half, we were brave and we could not convert the chances as they were so strong. The players were exceptional. We come back maybe one day again!"
Mount: Euros 'hard' for City contingent
More from Mount, who now heads to join Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2020 - where he'll be joined by several players from tonight's beaten opposition no less, in what he acknowledges will not be an easy transition after the hurt tonight
"To be at this moment now going into the Euros..." he tells BT Sport. "Some of the boys from City will be meeting up with us and I know that will be hard.
"I spoke to them, they deserved to be here. It's tough for them but hopefully next season we'll be pushing for the Premier League as well."
Mendy's magic rise continues
Mount: Chelsea 'best team in the world'
Mason Mount has been caught up with the emotion on BT Sport, saying: "I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both.
"The way that hurt... It's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League. We played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion.
"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us!"
The wait goes on
Tuchel: We wanted to be stone in shoe
More from Tuchel to BT Sport now, who has hailed his side's bravery throughout what was quite a physically demanding match.
"The [players] were determined to win this," he adds. "We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counter-attacks.
"It was a tough physical game. We had to help each other out."
Guardiola overthinking again?
Tuchel: You could feel it getting closer
More reaction now as Thomas Tuchel lands on BT Sport to wax lyrical about one of the best nights of his career. (A timely reminder that PSG got rid of him halfway through the season and have ended it deposed as Ligue 1 champions.)
"To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it!" he gushes. "Wow. I don't know what to feel.
"I was so grateful to arrive a second time [in the final]. I felt different. We were somehow... You could feel it getting closer."
Clean as a whistle
Chilwell: This is why I came to Chelsea
Ben Chilwell could have been forgiven for feeling a little foolish when Leicester City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup Final earlier this month, but he's got no regrets now, as he tells BT Sport.
"We fought so hard today. We knew it would be a tough game," he says. "The second half... we fought for our lives to get to this moment, to have this feeling. This is what I came to Chelsea for. It's a dream come true.
"The key was to get tight and be aggressive. I was getting tired as the game went on but when the Champions League is up for grabs, you don't really tire.
"Everyone defended for their lives. We've won the Champions League so I wouldn't even care how we played!"
The German Method?
Azpilicueta: A special, special day
Cesar Azpilicueta has nothing but nice words to say about the matchwinner, whose interview he interrupted earlier by leaping into his arms, almost Dirty Dancing-style.
"[Kai Havertz] was so calm. Not only that. He runs like crazy! That's why he deserves this," he tells BT Sport.
"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."
Pep makes unwanted history
Don't Forget Frank (Again!)
Kids on the pitch
Tuchel has his daughters in his arms now, the three of them scampering around the turf. He looks like the proudest dad in the world.
But it is the young talents of Chelsea - Mason Mount and Reece James among them - who catch the eye as they parade their honour in front of their fans.
The former felt like a lock for England before tonight. The latter has just shown why Gareth Southgate will want him at Euro 2020 too. What a towering, coming-of-age turn from the 21-year-old.
Chelsea hoist it high!
There it is! Cesar Azpilicueta brings the trophy over to the plinth - and lifts it aloft!
They end a nine-year hiatus as champions of Europe. Almost a decade after Roberto Di Matteo came in halfway through a season and ended it on the biggest club stage of all, so does Thomas Tuchel, who beams as his players continue their party.
What a night this is for them. They will remember this for the rest of their lives.
Medals ahoy!
Now Chelsea are up, led by Thomas Tuchel, to get their medals. The manager looks to have consumed five tubes of Smarties, he is bouncing all over the shop.
Thiago Silva isn't too far behind him. His day did not end the way he would have hoped - but now the night has arrived to put a smile on his face. Like his manager, he makes amends for last year in Lisbon.
Ben Chilwell looks close to tears. So do plenty of players. Kepa - edged out for the start tonight - is grinning like he has just ingested helium.
Gold for N'Golo Kante
Ceremony underway
The presentation ceremony is underway in Porto, the sunset long since turned to dusk. It's a long night for Manchester City, who head up to collect their medals, trudging slowly.
They'll be back stronger next season, surely, but it is not the ending they intended. They finish as domestic double winners - but the one they most crave is not theirs. Instead, it goes to a Premier League rival fast making themselves a regular thorn in their side.
Havertz lost for words
Christmas comes back for Chelsea manager
Guardiola left to rue misfired gamble
The odds went against Pep Guardiola tonight. Kevin De Bruyne's injury in the second half truly disrupted their press and forced a - perhaps too belated - formation shuffle.
But the root of this may come back to his choice to leave Fernandinho and Rodri sat on the bench from the off. The Spaniard has become known for his moments of tactical madness in this competition before, often at the risk of a messy end.
Once more, it has prevailed. His attempt to best Tuchel has been third time unlucky, and he will have to wait for another crack at a third European crown. He has never been closer to nabbing what he was brought in to snag at City. But he misses once again.
Triumph for Tuchel, Agony for Aguero
Thomas Tuchel has banished the spirits of Lisbon. Nine months on from the heartbreak of Paris Saint-Germain's loss against Bayern Munich, he has returned to Portugal in a blaze of glory.
For Sergio Aguero, the fairytale finish is dashed in cruel, brutal fashion. The Argentine was arguably made to wait too long by Pep Guardiola to make a credible impact.
He leaves Manchester City a legend, with a clean sweep of major domestic honours in England - but empty-handed on the European front.
Havertz hands Chelsea second CL triumph
CHELSEA WIN THE 2020-21 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
FT: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
IT'S ALL OVER - AND COBALT BLUE IS THE COLOUR IN PORTO!
CHELSEA ARE THE WINNERS OF THE 2021 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!
KAI HAVERTZ SINKS MANCHESTER CITY! THOMAS TUCHEL BESTS PEP GUARDIOLA ONCE AGAIN!
Two minutes to go
Now Chelsea win a free-kick inside their own box, Rudiger caught in the middle of a player sandwich.
Mendy puts the ball straight out, to the fury of Tuchel, but then Ederson's return delivery downfield flies out before Mahrez can get there.
Four minutes to go
Kante draws the foul from Fernandinho, a neat little stop-start that leaves the officials with no choice but to award the free-kick near halfway.
There is surprisingly little time wasted - perhaps in the knowledge that any moments wasted will simple see them tick further into injury time.
A matchwinning moment?
Seven minutes incoming
Andreas Christensen with some last-gasp heroics there!
He is the man who stops Phil Foden now, after Ruben Dias of all people tees up a sublime chance deep inside the Chelsea box.
If anything else will get City's heads to perk up though, it is the board on the side, which has just shown there will be at least seven added minutes in Porto.
YELLOW CARD: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
(Gabriel Jesus, 88)
This is absolutely nerve-shredding. If City find something here, you'd possibly back them - momentum is a cruel mistress, and the Champions League Final is littered with those who have fallen foul of her.
Gabriel Jesus has a flick at Havertz now and gets booked for it. Two minutes remain.
Under siege
Aguero gets a touch - possibly his first - after catching James, good for so much of this game, out of place.
He tries to loft it back inside to find Jesus, or Foden, or anyone for a header, but Mendy is more than up to the task.
Walker then dashes a bouncing ball in, which the Argentine and the Englishman can't catch onto. It's a superb ball - one that actually catches everyone off-balance, as it skitters out for a goal kick. There are five minutes left.
Chelsea keep the pressure on
Walker, out of frustration perhaps, has a nibble at Chilwell and the latter goes down just outside the City box.
Chelsea soak up as much time as they can taking the free-kick and it ends with Jorginho rifling a low, off-target finish through a crowded penalty area, well wide of the mark.
Eight minutes on the clock.
SUB: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
ON: Kovacic, OFF: Mount
The only person who may breath a sigh of relief now is Gareth Southgate, because Mason Mount has exited, stage right.
The England international is off, and it is Mateo Kovacic who takes his place in Chelsea's latest change.
There are just over 10 minutes to come, plus injury-time - and beyond, if City can find something.
SUB: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
ON: Aguero, OFF: Sterling
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. If there was ever a player for who this moment was made, it is Sergio Aguero.
For the final time, the Argentine takes to a football field in the colours of Manchester City. He replaces Sterling.
Both of the club's most experienced players - the two there from the start of this trophy-laden era - are on that pitch now. If a duo could do it for them, they need not look no further.
Now Jesus misses!
A golden close-range chance for City now! Raheem Sterling's unexpected start tonight has provided some bright sparks when they have gone forward and he does so again here, racing as close as he can to the line before squeaking a cut-back inside.
Gabriel Jesus misses it entirely at the near-post somehow and Chelsea ride away, their luck holding firm. What a chance that was.
Pulisic blows it!
That should have been 2-0 to Chelsea!
Christian Pulisic almost became the first American man to score in a Champions League Final too there following a sensational break from Chelsea after James bests Gundogan. The USMNT international is teased in by Havertz, but Ederson does just enough to push him into tipping his shot wide at the left post.
Thomas Tuchel roars in frustration. They all know that should have been the blow to put City back on the mat.
Pleasure and pain for Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta has just saved Chelsea's bacon! Phil Foden is the man who tees up the best effort for Manchester City since he went close in the first half and it is only the opposition captain that stops his ball from finding Gundogan at the far post for a tap-in.
But then the referee a moment later immediately waves the medical staff on for the skipper after he appears to go over untouched on his knee. The urgency of the call makes it look more serious that it is, fortunately.
He'll be able to continue.
SUB: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
ON: Pulisic, OFF: Werner
Now it is Chelsea's turn tp make a change - and Christian Pulisic becomes the first American man to play in a Champions League final.
Timo Werner, perhaps the weakest of that front three, heads off to make way for him.
There's a quarter of this game to go and City are yet to pull one back.
SUB: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
ON: Fernandinho, OFF: Bernardo Silva
It's change number two for Manchester City, and club captain Fernandinho is on, likely indicating that they will be making the move to a holding midfielder in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne now.
In the handful of minutes since the Belgian left the field, Pep Guardiola's side have struggled to cut through the middle, though Gabriel Jesus is naturally looking very lively.
Dark night for De Bruyne
SUB: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
ON: Jesus, OFF: De Bruyne
This is a very sad end to the night for Kevin De Bruyne. He's got an absolute shiner and looks to be clutching his neck, and he gets a round of applause as he is helped from the field, with Gabriel Jesus on his place.
Chelsea of course scored as soon as they lost a player in the first half - and City are convinced they should have a penalty moments later! Reece James looks to have made contact with his arm - but to the fury of the opposition, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz immediately signals otherwise.
VAR checks in the background and agrees that it is not a spot-kick, as Foden whistles an effort over. Now he looks to be nursing a slight limp too.
YELLOW CARD: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
(Antonio Rudiger, 57)
Antonio Rudiger has been a rock for Chelsea tonight, but he picks up a booking now after stopping dead in a challenge with Kevin De Bruyne that sees the two men clash heads and both crumple.
The former is up on his feet after some medical attention and gets booked for his part in it, but the Belgian remains down on the turf, gasping for air as doctors crowd him, with his team-mates looking anxiously on.
He might have to go off here.
Defence the key so far
Kante executes another top-of-the-range challenge - he's made a few tonight - and sticks De Bruyne with it, smoothly bringing the ball away.
A smart break down the left edge by Ben Chilwell is brought to a juddering halt by the linesman's flag however, with Timo Werner the guilty party. Thomas Tuchel, in his technical area, tears strips off him.
Chelsea break again a moment later, Werner pacing after a fine throughball, and it is now Ruben Dias' turn to deliver a top-drawer recovery.
Havertz in rare company
De Bruyne fluffs set-piece
That is a poor free-kick delivery by Kevin De Bruyne's usual exacting standards. He tries to drop it short for Phil Foden and gives it straight to N'Golo Kante.
There feels like there are more goals in this game, absolutely. For City to draw a blank here feels implausible, particularly as they chase the game. The question is whether Chelsea will be able to find a second if they concede.
Walker spears a cross in a moment later and there is absolutely nobody there to challenge Mendy. Sergio Aguero would have been on that like a tiger.
Back underway
We're back into action in Porto now, for the second half of the 2021 Champions League Final.
There have been no changes at the break, but Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are already racing up and down the sidelines, warming up. Remember, there are five changes available for teams today. Chelsea have already used one.
City appear to have made no changes in formation and pick up an early free-kick 35 yards out on the left edge.
A wild Gallagher brother spotted!
For the avid rock-and-roll watchers among you, yes, both Noel Gallagher - the one who can write the songs, remember - and Liam Gallagher - the one who could bark them out with pure insouciance, you know - are here in Porto.
Naturally, they are not sat together, but if City end up losing, they may trade typical barbs to soften the blow of what would be some crushing heartbreak.
Their side are not out of this contest yet though, far from it. Remember, they had to come from behind against Dortmund and PSG. This isn't uncharted territory to them.
It's Tuchel Time!
What would Pep do?
To be a fly on the wall of the Manchester City dressing room right now.
Pep Guardiola's side have not been poor, and they have got through the Chelsea lines with the right pass more than enough to keep this one balanced on the edge - Antonio Rudiger's tackle is very much the reason this isn't level right now.
But the risk of Thomas Tuchel unlocking him again remains. How does he shut down those weaknesses at the back while keeping his attacking options going forward?
Mount ends English drought
Mason Mount, you join the rare company of Wes Brown! The Three Lions man has become the first Englishman to nab an assist since the Manchester United legend did so in 2008, against Chelsea no less.
That was Kai Havertz's first ever Champions League goal for anyone too, by the way. He's the first player to score his first goal in the competition in the final since Ilkay Gundogan managed the feat in 2013, while at Borussia Dortmund.
Werner proves his worth
HT: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
Kai Havertz might have just written himself into Champions League history in Porto - and it is his goal that has given the counter-move bite of Chelsea the lead over Premier League rivals and hard-pressers Manchester City just before half-time at Estadio do Dragao.
Thomas Tuchel's side have been handed a blow at the back, with Thiago Silva forced off following an earlier knock - but the German's sublime finish, turning Ederson inside out, means that it is they who have the wind at their backs rather than their opponents.
Pep Guardiola's gamble - the latest of his European exploits - has backfired so far. What will he do during the interval to turn this one around?
Chelsea lead for first time in CL final
What a monumental moment that is for Chelsea. They've never led in a Champions League final, remarkably, until now - and that is despite winning in 2012 too.
They're playing on a wave of emotion. Timo Werner should do much better with a tough volley now, slapped into the side netting. There will be three added minutes to this one before the break.
GOAL: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
(Kai Havertz, 42)
KAI HAVERTZ HAS JUST MADE A CHUMP OUT OF EDERSON!
The most expensive player in the history of Chelsea has just turned up at the right moment to repay that price tag, with his first Champions League goal for the club - and it is an absolute mare for the Manchester City goalkeeper!
But City are at fault at large here, and it is that formation, that lack of holding midfielders, that has caught them unawares. Mason Mount drifts a huge throughball in for the German, who has the edge over the defence - and with Ederson forced out to the edge of his box to meet him, the forward cuts it around him to the left and slaps it into an empty net.
What an absolutely massive goal for Thomas Tuchel's side.
SUB: Man City 0-0 Chelsea
ON: Christensen, OFF: Thiago Silva
It is a sad end to the game for Thiago Silva, who buries his head in his shirt as he trudges off. He gets a round of applause not only from his own supporters but the City faithful in the crowd too.
Andreas Christensen has not played for three weeks but he will now be called upon to plug that central gap in defence. He's been solid all year, but this is a very tall order for him now.
Play resumes with a half-chance for Werner now, and again, Chelsea can't wrestle off a quality finish. For all the verve this came has conjured, end-to-end, there has only been three shots apiece.
Havertz musters half-chance
Kai Havertz will be kicking himself with that one there, after a superb Chelsea break sees him dislodged in the box by a great Zinchenko challenge.
Mendy then has an easy collection after City fluff their counter. But Thiago Silva is down again and that surely will be his night. He looks absolutely distraught.
YELLOW CARD: Man City 0-0 Chelsea
(Ilkay Gundogan, 34)
Moments after VAR has a low-key check for a potential foul on Mason Mount, Ilkay Gundogan is flashed the first booking of the game for a particularly nippy challenge.
Chelsea's concerns remain pressing however - Thiago Silva is still cutting an uncomfortable figure. Thomas Tuchel will hope he can last to half-time, but several of his substitutes are now warming up in anticipation.
The manager is looking to repeat his side's last triumph in 2012 - when they triumphed following a mid-season managerial change too.
Mahrez misses the mark
Oh, what an opportunity for Riyad Mahrez that is! Walker carves a chance out of nothing, going wide and edging Chilwell before pulling a cut-back across an open box.
Nobody is there except the former Leicester City man and he can't quite reach out to nab a touch. Foden fires a follow-up effort in that deflects off Cesar Azpilicueta and Chelsea come away with it.
Pep Guardiola looks to be absolutely fuming with that fluffed chance. His side are looking far more menacing though.
Rudiger to the rescue
Reece James may well make the England squad for Euro 2020 over Trent Alexander-Arnold, to the outcry of many, but some superb work now turns Sterling inside out to keep his Three Lions teammate away.
But Phil Foden is free in the box - and that is the challenge of the game from Antonio Rudiger! He slides across him six yards out as the youngster attempts to shoot and the effort loops into Mendy's hands.
City are turning the screw a little bit more - but in doing so, run the risk of opening those gaps up at the rear. It's a balancing act they'll need to maintain.
Stalemate maintained
Some sharper, close-range counter-attacking from City now almost comes up trumps, with De Bruyne just floating offside before Sterling finds him on the left edge of the Chelsea box.
Chelsea come again though, with Havertz sweeping a beauty of a low ball cross the field to Chilwell, before Stones puts his body on the line to block the next delivery.
Walker draws the foul from Jorginho as he attempts to counter down the sideline, and then Sterling is penalised for a handball as he falls over onto it, trying to nab a free-kick off James.
Mount makes the moves
Some superb work from Mason Mount dislodges Kevin De Bruyne of the ball on the edge of Chelsea's box following a magnificent City break, but the Belgian helps keep the pressure on the box.
The ball goes loose near Phil Foden however and Mount finds himself released with a booming ball down the left edge again. It's well-worked by Tuchel's side, again finding purchase out wide, before a final delivery zips in for N'Golo Kante on the far flank.
The header is wayward however, put comfortably wide of the goalmouth. Still, it is a surefire sign of promise for Chelsea that they can craft those breaks amid the weight and drive of City's formation.
The Timo Werner Show?
Timo Werner should have had two there!
An absolutely glorious chance presents itself following a cracking move by Chelsea down the centre-left, exposing the lack of holding midfielders and catching John Stones on the fly.
The finish is tepid and low though, straight to Ederson, and then Werner smashes the side netting a moment later with another impressive run in on the left edge. He'll be fuming with both of those.
Top-drawer opportunities for both sides
Absolutely massive moments at both end of the pitch now - two huge chances in the space of a few seconds!
Kai Havertz cannot connect with an absolute peach of a cut-back from Werner following a break down the left flank and City promptly head straight downfield to try their own luck, with Ben Chilwell pulling off some top-drawer defence to deny a dangerous cross flicked in by Sterling.
This has been pulsating stuff, but it is definitely Pep Guardiola's men who seem to have the number of their opponents.
Early concerns for Thiago Silva
Now there's something that could be a worry for Chelsea, at this crucial early juncture. Thiago Silva and Kyle Walker come together challenging for a ball and the latter concedes the free-kick.
But it is the fact that the Brazilian pops back up massaging his shoulder that should concern Thomas Tuchel.
He gets an even bigger alarm bell when Ederson pumps a long delivery downfield and Raheem Sterling goes one-on-one suddenly with Mendy after timing his run superbly. Reece James manages the slightest touch behind him to ensure it is a poor effort and the goalkeeper is able to force him to put the ball out of play.
Half-chance for Chelsea
Oleksandr Zinchenko is cut out by Werner now down that right flank again, and the latter nearly combines to set up a chance for Kai Havertz.
The two are pushed far too close to the edge of the box to get it around City and Ederson has an easy collection as the ball pops up kindly for him.
There are a lot of key individual battles here today and it will be intriguing to see how these sides keep up the pace against each other.
City apply early heat
Chelsea get their first attack of the game, playing it down the right wing, and Timo Werner almost turns John Stones inside out.
They're forced immediately back into their own half by City's press however, forced to play it all the way to Edouard Mendy at the rear before they snap up a pressure-easing free-kick inside their own half.
The Jedi Way?
KO: Man City v Chelsea
We are underway in the 2021 Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea!
Pep Guardiola's side slam their opponents straight back into their penalty area from the first whistle. Kevin De Bruyne is holding in the false nine position and immediately Thomas Tuchel's men are feeling the full weight of the Premier League champions' attack.
This could be very, very attack-minded tonight.
Teams emerge
It is the third meeting in six weeks between Manchester City and Chelsea - and this is the one that matters most. Both sides are out - and the fantastic sound of the UEFA Champions League Anthem booms out around this stadium.
What an occasion. What a night. What a moment. Freeze it in time. Fans in the stadiums. Sunlight overhead. Two teams prepared to go hammer and tongs.
The referee is Spain's Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. The captains shake hands. This is about to go off.
Kick-off almost here
The DJ Marshmello is spinning some of his tunes in Porto as kick-off fast approaches under the sunset of the Portuguese skies.
No? Me neither. You'd have thought if there ever was a night that could reunite Oasis, it would be this, but it would be a pretty bum note if City promptly failed to deliver a fitting result.
The sides are lined up in the tunnel and they'll emerge any moment now.
Party time in Porto
Second time lucky?
In all the preamble, it's easy to forget - as history beckons for Guardiola, Aguero and the like - that Thomas Tuchel has been here before, more recently in fact that anybody else save his defender Thiago Silva.
The pair were on the losing side when Paris Saint-Germain were bested last term by Bayern Munich in a Kingsley Coman-inspired performance in Lisbon - and they could face the rare distinction of losing consecutive showpiece games with different clubss.
That's the kind of history no-one wants to write.
Gladiators, ready!
Road to Porto: Chelsea
For the Blues, it has been a slightly trickier run - but one navigated with impressive skill by and large in the end, often against opponents in superior form.
Though they cut through Group E as winners - four wins and two draws nabbed against Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes - their knockout run proved a little trickier, with future Liga champions Atletico Madrid first out of the gate.
Victory there set up a tough challenge against Porto, before usual favourites Real Madrid emerged in the semi-finals, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount needed to secure a second-leg victory to book their place.
Road to Porto: Man City
It might have been hard to fathom that this would be City's year in Europe given the unusually sluggish start they had out of the blocks, but an unbeaten run through Group C - dropping points only once against Porto and claiming double victories over Marseille and Olympiacos - made it plain sailing in the end.
In the knockout stages, a double-header of German opposition proved no match for them in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund - though the latter felt a little hairy at points.
Finally, a semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain allowed Pep Guardiola a modicum of revenge against Mauricio Pochettino, who was in charge of Tottenham two years ago when they sank City's charge in the quarter-finals.
Istanbul gets its shot
In future Champions League news as we count down to the final here, Istanbul will get to make amends for its absence this time around in 2023, it would seem.
Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which hosted the final in 2005, was forced to surrender this year's showpiece at short notice due to Covid-19 to Porto, spawning a quiet sigh of relief from Liverpool fans, undoubtedly.
But now, it seems it will jump ahead of Munich to host the 2023 showpiece game - as well as this year's Super Cup, which was meant to be held in Belfast.
Will Guardiola join the greats?
Vicente del Bosque there, reminding us just why you never saw him and Rene Artois from 'Allo 'Allo! in the same room.
Winning a Champions League isn't necessarily a guarentee of entry into the conversation for the greatest manager of all-time, or we'd speak about Roberto Di Matteo is far more revered tones than we normally do.
But plenty of people think that Pep Guardiola will become impeachable as a candidate if he wins tonight. One can only imagine how much grovelling was done by City's owners - and Chelsea's too, for that matter - in order to ensure they were not denied this chance by the European Super League fiasco.
The Greatest?
Mendy and Kante make the cut
Two men who are in that Chelsea line-up though are Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante - a dynamic duo to rival even Batman and Robin, or even Charles and Eddie on this glorious night.
Thomas Tuchel was sweating on their fitness all week long, so he was naturally delighted when he was able to confirm that both were fit.
Mendy was benched for the FA Cup Final - a decision that arguably cost Chelsea a piece of silverware - and Kante has been a formidable presence for them this term, making their inclusion all the more vital for the German.
Time's up for Tammy?
One name missing among the starting XI and the bench for Chelsea though is England international Tammy Abraham - and his absence is perhaps less of a surprise that it once woud have been.
Among the club's highest scorers this season, he has been on the outs since Tuchel took charge - and the fact that he does not even make an expanded bench this evening is a surefire indicator that his place at Stamford Bridge is not as secure as it once was.
It is a shame for the Three Lions man, who was missing from the provisional squad for Euro 2020.
Man City madness once more?
Well, blimey. Let's run down some of the talking points there. Raheem Sterling starts for Manchester City - but neither Fernandinho or Rodri makes the cut.
To run that one over, at least one of those two has started every game that Guardiola's men have played this season bar one, while the former has only a single club goal since February.
But that line-up suggests that Guardiola may look to attack hard and early here. It could leave a few gaps for Chelsea to exploit. They have given Timo Werner and Kai Havertz the nod over Hakim Ziyech up front - and Edouard Mendy is fit to play between the sticks.
Lineups confirmed
Aguero benched, Sterling, Havertz, Werner all start
Don't forget Frank!
One man who won't be here tonight in the dugout though is Frank Lampard, who paid the price for middling domestic form midway through the campaign.
The club legend, who led them to victory in 2012 - remember, John Terry running on in full kit? - has not been whitewashed from the season's history though by his side, who has been talked up by his former colleagues as crucial to reaching today's final, including youth coach Claude Makelele.
"Frank did a good job and we are in the final because of that also," he's just told UEFA's Matchday Live Radio. "We know this job is very tough. The young players had the possibility to play and got better because he gave them a chance."
Will Aguero get a legend's send-off?
But if fate is to intervene in tonight's game, it will surely only do so for one man - the magical Sergio Aguero, who departs Manchester City after a decade of success at the Etihad Stadium.
The man already written into club history for his title-winning goal all those years ago added another honour to his name on the final day of the Premier League season, becoming the player with the most goals for a single club in the competition.
But the Argentine famously once said he would not leave them until he had helped them lift the Champions League - and tonight, in his final game in charge, he finally gets his shot.
Climb Every Mount(ain)?
But likely to be fording every stream against him today is the man who could well be lining up alongside him on the opposite side of Harry Kane for the Three Lions this summer, in the shape of Chelsea's own attacking midfielder.
The 22-year-old's stock was always held in high regard by Lampard and Southgate, a stick with which opposition fans have been quick to beat him at points when things have not been going the Blues' way.
But Tuchel's arrival has served up a rehabilitation of his reputation, and now he has emerged as one of the most vital cogs in the domestic and international machine, a genuine gamechanger for both club and country.
The Fantastical Foden
Much has been made of Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder, a creative dynamo who has drawn comparisons to some of the biggest names to ever grace a football field.
He feels like a surefire bet to be near the heart of Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020, following a meteoric rise through the ranks over the past few years, but this is comfortably the biggest game of his life.
Earlier this week, Joleon Lescott compared him to England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, a Champions League winner in 2008 - and it isn't hard to see why the comparisons are warrented.
Hellos and goodbyes...
There isn't a stage quite like any other to announce yourself as a superstar in the making - or to bid farewell to a long-term club. (Didier Drogba in 2012, anyone?)
And so it is that several players could truly confirm their place as the faces of the future tonight - and that one man could bring his career down at the club he has given so much for with the prize he promised them well over half-a-decade ago.
If tonight is to be about anyone, then it might as well be Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Sergio Aguero. Two of them are talents who have already arrived, and could be destined for greater things - and one is a player who hopes to sign off on the greatest high.
...but Tuchel targets surprise
It's no easy obstacle either. In two games already this term, the German has got the better of his opponent, outfoxing much-changed City sides on both occasions through some inspired skill, technical nous and a bit of luck here and there.
Arriving mid-season to replace club legend Lampard, the former Paris-Saint Germain boss has transformed the fortunes of the Stamford Bridge outfit, securing a vital top-four finish to earn Champions League football next season.
But the heartbreak of an FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City may well have tempered them for the battles ahead tonight - and though Tuchel has prevailed twice against his rival since he landed on the scene, he'll know that something special must be in store to make it three out of three.
Pep expects...
When the City manager arrived in 2016, he came with effectively a single remit for the most cash-rich club in England - to turn them from domestic title contenders into a European juggernaut.
Yet for the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, a two-time winner during his tenure with the Blaugrana, the Champions League has proven a frustrating opponent, a succession of quarter-final exits thwarting his ambitions.
But now, with over £500m ($707m) spent in the pursuit of confirmation of their status as continental kingpins, Guardiola finally sits on the cusp of achieving a third such-crown. Plenty feel it will only confirm his greatness - but there's one more obstacle in his way.
The day has finally come
This Is The Greatest Show?
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)
Fans in the northern hemisphere will tell you that you can keep your Copa Libertadores, or your FIFA Club World Cup. For many, the buck stops here; the biggest game in European club football, a game like no other.
For the second time in three seasons however, it is not the pan-continental jamboree many might hope for. Oh no, this is strictly a one-nation affair - and as it was in 2019, it is England who provides the competitors.
In the blue corner, we've got Manchester City, newly-minted Premier League champions for the third time in Pep Guardiola's reign, looking to add the one major honour in their eyes that eludes them.
And in the blue corner, we've got Chelsea, fourth-place finishers in this season's domestic top-flight, here despite - or more accurately, likely thanks to - their managerial shift from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Man City v Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
So then. This is it. 294 days since San Marino's Tre Fiori and Northern Ireland's Linfield kicked off in a preliminary round double-header in Nyon, the curtain comes down on the 2020-21 Champions League in Porto.
It wasn't meant to be like this. The Covid-19 pandemic was hoped to be retreating into the rearview mirror. Tens of thousands of fans were meant to be descending on Istanbul.
But no matter where we are, it will not change who is there. Portugal will run blue tonight - but will it be the sapphire sky shades of Manchester City? Or will it be the cool cobalt of Chelsea. It's the 2021 Champions League Final from Estadio do Dragao - and you can follow it all right here.