Champions League final LIVE: Chelsea beat Man City in Portugal thanks to Havertz goal

Kai Havertz will have free entry into any pub near Stamford Bridge for the rest of his life - but more than that, he's a Champions League winner.

So is Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thomas Tuchel and the rest of them. It's their night - and they deserve it, the way they outboxed a hard-edged Manchester City side and kept themselves with their hands on the wheel.

It brings the curtain down on a 2020-21 season like no other - and it ends with the Champions League trophy heading back to Stamford Bridge. It's been our absolute pleasure to have you along for the ride - thank you for joining us and until the next time, good night!