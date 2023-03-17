- Real Madrid vs Chelsea
- Inter vs Benfica
- Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
- AC MIlan vs Napoli
A few very tasty ties to look forward to there! Which games are you most looking forward to seeing? Who will come out on top?
We have a Serie A derby!
Pep and Erling will lock horns with the Bavarians - what a tie!!!
The Italians are on their way to Lisbon!
Carlo Ancelotti's side will be heading to London!
It's not just the quarter-final draw today.
We will find out who will play who in the semi-final and which team will have the home privilege in the final.
We are about to begin - Giorgio is going through the technical details.
The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star will assist with the draw. Will he be a lucky charm for either side?
Now we are getting down to business.
Who do you want to get? More importantly, who do you want to avoid? Let us know in the comments.
Here. We. Go.
Pedro Pinto is at the controls!
Time to get your coffee or tea ready before we settle in with UEFA's draw specialists!
Will this be the year that Pep Guardiola finally leads Manchester City to Champions League glory? Is Erling Haaland their destiny man? Real Madrid are still there and Bayern Munich made light work of PSG though... it will all depend on the draw!
The Champions League quarter-final draw is just 30 minutes away.
Will these guys go all the way?
Manchester United are the biggest name in the hat for the Europa League quarter-final draw (that's after the Champions League draw, at 12 noon). Erik ten Hag's side defeated Real Betis in the last 16, but their fellow Premier League giants Arsenal were stunned by Sporting.
Here are the teams in the pot:
The Champions League quarter-final draw is an open draw, meaning there is no seeding and no country protection. That means we could potentially see an all-Serie A clash (Milan derby, anyone?) or an all Premier League tie.
Which tie would you most like to see?
