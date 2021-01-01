Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha

Bengaluru FC's winless streak continued as they managed a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Diego Mauricio had broken the deadlock in the eighth minute from Manuel Ownu's assist but Erik Paartalu equalised for the Blues in the 82nd minute to earnt eh South Indian club at least a point.