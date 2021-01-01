Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: Steinmann gives Red and Golds the lead

SECOND HALF!
2021-01-09T14:46:50Z
Bengaluru 0-1 East BengalMatti Steinmann's strike keeps East Bengal in front after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 2 minutes
2021-01-09T14:46:13Z
Can the Blues score an equaliser late in this half?
42' Chance for Bengaluru!
2021-01-09T14:42:54Z
Parag Shrivas sends in a curling cross from the right side and Chhetri keeps the ball in play with his head but Neville does well to intercept as the ball goes out of play.
40' East Bengal in control
2021-01-09T14:41:26Z
The Kolkata club have remained the better side for the majority of the first half and are looking confident with the ball. Bengaluru are completely without ideas in the attacking third.
33' Chance for Bengaluru!
2021-01-09T14:34:51Z
Erik Paartalu takes a shot from distance and Debjit parries the ball away from him. Chhetri wins the rebound ball but Ankit Mukherjee covers him well on the right side.
Cooling break!
2021-01-09T14:31:32Z
The Red and Golds have the edge after the first 30 minutes of the match. Can they hold on to their lead?
27' Narayan Das misses an easy chance!
2021-01-09T14:27:28Z
Bright Enobakhare sends an inch-perfect long ball for Ankit on the right flank who sends in a low cross inside the box but Narayan fails to keep the ball on target.
20' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal
2021-01-09T14:21:23Z
Steinmann gives East Bengal the leadAnkit Mukherjee wins a ball on the right side of the box after Ajith Kumar fails to intercept a long ball. Ankit's first cross is blocked by a Bengaluru player but sends the second cross to Narayan who in turn square it to Matti Steinmann and the German flicks the ball into the back of the net with the outstep of his right foot.
15' Cleiton Silva misses a sitter!
2021-01-09T14:15:28Z
Rahul Bheke sends in a long throw-in which reaches Cleiton inside the box. The Brazilian attempts a header but the ball drops in front of the goal and then drops on the roof of the goal.
13' Chance for Bengaluru!
2021-01-09T14:13:30Z
Parag Shrivas shows off some good skills inside the box as he dribbles past Narayan and squares the ball. Danny Fox intercepts but the ball hits Juanan and almost goes in. Lucky for Debjit as it hits the side net. Close save for East Bengal.
10' East Bengal enjoy more possession
2021-01-09T14:12:14Z
The Red and Golds have more possession of the ball in the initial stage and have created more chances in the attacking third than Bengaluru.
7' Narayan's shot stopped by Gurpreet
2021-01-09T14:07:46Z
Narayan Das wins a ball on the left side and makes a run before unleashing a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet parries the ball away.
5' Fox attempts a header from Raju's throw-in
2021-01-09T14:06:15Z
Raju Gaikwad sends in his trademark long throw-in from the right flank and Fox rises high and attempts a header but fails to keep the ball on target.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-09T13:57:53Z
East Bengal get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Moosa's first ISL match as head coach, Fowler suspended
2021-01-09T13:25:10Z
This will be Naushad Moosa's first match as Bengaluru boss. The club parted ways with former coach Carles Cuadrat a few days back. On the other end, there will be no Robbie Fowler in the East Bengal match as the Liverpool legend is suspended for getting two yellow cards.
Both teams will be eyeing three points
2021-01-09T13:23:11Z
Both East Bengal and Bengaluru will hope to end the first phase of the league with three points. The Red and Golds have remained unbeaten in their last four matches and are a much improved sides now from where they were at the beginning of the season but they have just won once in the season. The Blues, on the other hand, are on the back of three consecutive losses and will hope to turn things around.
East Bengal have the edge in H2H battle
2021-01-09T13:17:34Z
The two clubs have met each other 10 times which include I-League, Federation Cup and Super Cup clashes. East Bengal have won six times while Bengaluru have won four. The last time these two sides came face to face was in the final of the Super Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar where the Blues routed the Red and Golds 4-1.
Steinmann the midfield marshall
2021-01-09T13:13:48Z
For any player who has attempted a minimum of 20 dribbles in the current campaign of the ISL, East Bengal's Matti Steinmann (17 of 22) has the best dribbles success rate of 77.3%.
Just one change in East Bengal XI
2021-01-09T13:11:54Z
Jacques Maghoma returns to the East Bengal starting lineup replacing Aaron Holloway. Anthony Pilkington remains absent from the matchday squad. Daniel Fox, who picked up a red card in the FC Goa tie will feature against Bengaluru as earlier today, is red card was cancelled by AIFF's Disciplinary Committee.
Four changes in the Bengaluru lineup
2021-01-09T13:09:41Z
Interim coach Naushad Moosa makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to Mumbai City in their last match. Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu and Udanta Singh come in place of Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth.
Team News!
2021-01-09T13:07:32Z
Maghoma returns, Udanta starts
Bengaluru vs East Bengal
Maghoma returns to East Bengal lineup, Udanta starts for Bengaluru.
Predictions 👇#BFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/hYqQW2bTN7
Bengaluru vs East Bengal
2021-01-09T12:19:50Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.