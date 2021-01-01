Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin: The Blues hold the Marina Machans to a goalless draw

FULL TIME!
2021-02-05T15:50:37Z
Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin
Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin play out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
It was yet another frustrating night for the Marina Machans who despite having several chances to score could not find the back of the net.
84' Memo's free-kick hits the upright!
2021-02-05T15:42:22Z
Memo unleashes a powerful free-kick from distance and it rattles the goal post and comes back! No luck for Chennaiyin.
77' Chhangte misses back to back chances!
2021-02-05T15:35:20Z
The first sees Chhangte entering the ball from the left side finds himself in an easy position to shoot but he complicates the situation by trying to dribble past his marker and eventually misses the opportunity to score. In the second attempt, Isma finds Chhange with a backheel pass and the winger tries to place the ball through the far post but Gurpreet parties it away.
75' Fran scores but OFFSIDE!
2021-02-05T15:32:56Z
Fran Gonzalez heads the ball into the net from Cleiton Silva's cross inside the box but the goal stands cancelled due to offside!
73' Bengaluru - Subsitution
2021-02-05T15:30:46Z
Xisco Hernandez IN Parag Srivas OUT.
68' Poor touch from Isma!
2021-02-05T15:26:17Z
Thoi curls in a cross from the right flank for Isma but the forward fails to control the ball due to a poor first touch and Paartalu manages to clear the ball.
61' Isma fails to convert a sitter!
2021-02-05T15:18:49Z
Isma receives a defence-splitting pass from Lanzarote on the edge of the box. The forward receives the ball, enters the box but shoots right at Gurpreet.
60' Chennaiyin - Substitution
2021-02-05T15:17:23Z
Thoi Singh IN Rahim Ali OUT.
59' Gurpreet stops Germanpreet's long ranger
2021-02-05T15:16:47Z
Isma wins a ball and sets up for Germanpreet to shoot who takes a shot from near the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops the shot.
54' Cleiton's attempt goes above the crossbar
2021-02-05T15:11:49Z
Cleiton Silva goes for goal from distance but the ball sails over the crossbar.
47' Lanzarote's free-kick hits the crossbar!
2021-02-05T15:04:42Z
Manuel Lanzarote whips in a curling free-kick from the right flank which clips the crossbar and goes out of play.
46' Chennaiyin - Substitution
2021-02-05T15:03:27Z
Germanpreet Singh IN Anirudh Thapa OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-05T15:03:10Z
The second half gets underway.
HALF-TIME!
2021-02-05T14:48:29Z
It's all square after first 45 minutes of play. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
40' Chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-02-05T14:41:00Z
Chhangte wins the ball away from Khabra and forwards a through ball for Lanzarote who instead of taking the shot himself tries to set up for Isma with a curling cross but Gurpreet manages to get his hand to the ball and it hits Ajith Kumar and goes out for a corner.
34' Sabia blocks Chhetri's shot
2021-02-05T14:35:02Z
Khabra enters the box from the right and squares the ball in the middle for Chhetri who takes a shot but Eli Sabia makes a crucial block.
Cooling break!
2021-02-05T14:31:00Z
Chennaiyin have more of ball possession and have created more chances after the first 30 minutes of the match.
End to end action
2021-02-05T14:22:20Z
It has been an exciting start to the match as both sides look hungry for goals. Action on both ends of the pitch.
11' Chhangte's header straight to Gurpreet
2021-02-05T14:12:00Z
Thapa receives the ball on the right flank and sends a first time cross inside the box and Chhangte attempts a header but the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.
5' Gurpreet stops Isma's attempt
2021-02-05T14:06:30Z
Isma receives a pass near the centre circle and make a run down the middle before taking a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops. Rahim Ali attempts another shot on goal from the rebound ball but once again Gurpreet collects it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-05T14:01:00Z
Bengaluru get us underway.
Chennaiyin need goals!
2021-02-05T13:33:35Z
151 - Chennaiyin FC have created 151 chances after MD16, the most in this season of the ISL. However, they scored the least goals in the league (11).
Laszlo makes three changes
2021-02-05T13:31:44Z
Three changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Enes Sipovic, Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote replace Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh.
Two changes in Bengaluru lineup
2021-02-05T13:30:12Z
Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas replace Rahul Bheke and Leon Augustin in the Bengaluru lineup.
Team news!
2021-02-05T13:28:52Z
Lanzarote makes Chennaiyin debut
Lanzarote makes Chennaiyin debut

Manuel Lanzarote starts for Chennaiyin
Manuel Lanzarote starts for Chennaiyin#ISL #BFCCFC pic.twitter.com/RkxLO4rXXz
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
2021-02-05T12:54:30Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.