Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently but it seems he is about to renew his contract with the Basque outfit.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Catalan giants have identified the 23-year-old as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets.

The Spaniard's current contract with Sociedad has three years left on it, and is thought to be protected by a €60m buyout clause.