Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

Luke Modric broke the Ronaldo/Messi duality last year, but could the same happen tonight?

Modric was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d'Or winner in a decade last year, and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is a frontrunner to pull another upset.

The Netherlands international was crowned UEFA's player of the year, but lost out to Lionel Messi in FIFA's The Best awards.

Van Dijk had a stunning year in which he won the UCL and finished second in the league with Liverpool, while Messi picked up the Golden Shoe and won La Liga with Barcelona.

