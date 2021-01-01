ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

7' Manvir comes close to score!
2021-02-19T14:07:48Z
Subhasish Bose sends in a curling cross inside the box but Manvir Singh fails to reach at the end of the cross. It was a simple tap-in for the forward.
5' ATK Mohun Bagan on the ascendancy
2021-02-19T14:05:47Z
The Mariners are going all guns blazing right from the off as they look hungry for an early goal.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-19T13:59:13Z
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!
All eyes on Bright
2021-02-19T13:44:26Z
45 - @sc_eastbengal's @BEnobakhare has completed 45 dribbles, the most in this campaign after MD19 in the @IndSuperLeague along with @FCGoaOfficial's Jorge Ortiz. Bright has a better dribble success rate when compared to the Spaniard (63.4%). Weaving. #ATKMBSCEB #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/3WV1HqjELq— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 19, 2021
East Bengal have pride to play for
2021-02-19T13:21:53Z
The bragging rights are up for grabs and ATK Mohun Bagan had clinched the first phase of the Kolkata derby back in November. So East Bengal will look forward to getting their revenge over their rivals.
Can ATK Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top?
2021-02-19T13:21:01Z
The Mariners will extend their lead to five points over Mumbai City at the top of the league table if clinch tonight's Kolkata derby.
Team news!
2021-02-19T13:08:13Z
Unchanged starting lineups
ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal field unchanged starting XIs.— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 19, 2021
Who will win? 🤔#ISL #ATKMBSCEB #KolkataDerby pic.twitter.com/1bV7MuSNs9
ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
2021-02-19T12:46:50Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.