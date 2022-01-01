Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nottingham Forest agree fee with Watford over striker Dennis

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Nigeria and Emmanuel Dennis of Watford.
IFK Haninge sign Odhiambo from Djurgardens

2022-08-12T08:54:26.932Z

IFK Haninge have signed Kenya international Frank Odhiambo from Djurgardens IF on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was signed by Djurgardens from Gor Mahia in January 2022, penning a five-year deal with the club.

However, the consistency of Marcus Danielson and Hjalmar Ekdal and the rapid development of Isak Hien has seen Odhiambo struggle to get playing time.

Frank Odhiambo of Kenya, Gor Mahia and Djurgardens IF.
Dennis set for Forest

2022-08-12T08:46:40.137Z

Nottingham Forest have agreed to pay Watford £20m for Super Eagles attacker Emmanuel Dennis, according to The Athletic.

Personal terms between the player and Forest have also been agreed upon.

Emmanuel Dennis Watford 2021-22
Fulham sign Issa Diop

2022-08-11T16:03:00.629Z

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back agreed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.

Issa Diop Toulouse
Palace look to hijack Moriba deal

2022-08-11T15:55:39.657Z

Crystal Palace are pushing to hijack Ilaix Moriba's potential move to Valencia, reports Relevo.

Valencia are hoping to sign the former Barcelona star, but they see the deal as complicated.

There are other contenders for Moriba's signature, including Palace.

Ilaix Moriba NXGN 2021
Marseille interested in signing Bailly

2022-08-11T15:51:21.963Z

Eric Bailly is back on the radar of Marseille, as reported by L'Equipe.

The French outfit want to get him on a permanent deal. He has a contract with the Red Devils until 2024.

Eric Bailly Man Utd 2021-22
Everton pivot as Gueye deal looks unlikely

2022-08-11T15:50:22.000Z

Everton will target RB Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara, reports the Daily Mail.

The Toffees have moved onto Camara after being unable to re-sign Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The club has tried to seal a deal with PSG, but have been unable to as they now look towards the RB Salzburg star.

Idrissa Gueye
Chelsea 'nowhere near' Fofana asking price

2022-08-11T15:50:03.000Z

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester City have received two offers from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana, both of which were "nowhere near" the club's valuation of the defender. Fofana has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Europe since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne back in October 2020.

This summer, he has been attracting serious attention from Chelsea, who are looking to strengthen their backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Wesley Fofana Leicester City
Manchester United reignite interest in Ismaila Sarr

2022-08-11T15:48:26.361Z

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, according to 90min.

The Red Devils are looking in the direction of the Senegal international after ending their pursuit of Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.

Sarr-Watford-2022-23
Halilhodzic sacked by Morocco

2022-08-11T15:42:01.229Z

Morocco and Vahid Halilhodzic have parted ways by mutual consent with less than three months to the commencement of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the Moroccan Football Association has announced.

According to the country’s football body, the decision was taken due to differences between the two parties. 

Read more on GOAL.

Vahid Halilhodzic
West Ham pursue Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou

2022-08-10T18:17:45.683Z

West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to 90min.

David Moyes is looking to shore up his defence and is looking at Ninazou as an option.

Tanguy Nianzou NXGN 2021
Tuchel continues to push for Aubameyang

2022-08-10T18:12:46.737Z

Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he’s considered a perfect striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, La Liga side Barcelona have not received an official proposal yet. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona preseaso
Strasbourg reject Wolves' bid for Ajorque

2022-08-10T18:08:25.956Z

Strasbourg have rejected a €12 million bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers for striker Ludovic Ajorque, according to Ignazio Genaurdi.

They value the player a little higher at €15m and even if Wolves match their price, they might not be willing to let him go as Habib Diallo might depart to Serie A side Salernitana. 

Ludovic Ajorque Strasbourg 2021-22
AS Monaco sign Sarr from Chelsea

2022-08-10T17:55:56.211Z

AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Senegal prospect Malang Sarr.

The 23-year-old central defender joins on loan from Chelsea FC for one season with an option to buy.

Malang Sarr - Chelsea 2022/23
Cremonese sign Nigeria's Dessers

2022-08-10T17:47:07.642Z

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has joined newly-promoted Serie A club Cremonese from Belgian side KRC Genk.

Dessers becomes the second Nigerian, after David Okereke, who joined the Cremonese from Club Brugge in July 2022.

Read more on GOAL.

Cyriel Dessers of Ajax and Nigeria.
Udogie close to joining Tottenham

2022-08-09T00:23:57.991Z

Destiny Udogie could become Tottenham's seventh signing of the season, according to football.london.

Antonio Conte wants further reinforcements in the left wing-back position and has shown interest in the Udinese player. He is expected to cost around £22 million, including add-ons, and could be loaned out again for this season.

Udogie
