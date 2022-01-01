Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rubi keen on keeping Sadiq amid Sevilla, Villarreal interest

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Almeria and Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq.
Almeria.

Rubi wants to keep Sadiq

2022-07-28T07:17:33.102Z

Almeria coach Rubi insists he wants to keep Nigeria international Umar Sadiq at the club despite being linked with a move away from the team.

Sevilla and Villarreal are some of the top teams chasing the Super Eagles star according to Diario de Almeria.

Umar Sadiq

Auxerre chasing Badji

2022-07-28T06:46:09.601Z

Ligue 1 side Auxerre are targeting Senegal forward Aliou Badji who plays for Amiens, albeit on loan from Egyptian outfit Al Ahly.

According to L'Equipe, Auxerre are looking to pay €4 for the striker's services.

Aliou Badji
Getty

Adaramola completes loan move to Coventry City

2022-07-28T00:13:43.701Z

Tayo Adaramola of Nigeria and Crystal Palace.
Palace.

Hakim Ziyech wants Milan move

2022-07-28T00:09:58.940Z

According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech wants a switch from Chelsea to AC Milan but will have to accept a pay cut to do so.

Chelsea are willing to sell the Moroccan winger for as little as £8.4 million as he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining the Blue in 2020, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter, and now seeks a move away to gain more regular playing time.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Mourinho wants Manchester United’s Bailly

2022-07-28T00:02:00.000Z

Jose Mourinho has identified Manchester United's Eric Bailly as a potential target, according to Caught Offside, as he seeks to bring in defensive reinforcements to AS Roma.

Mourinho was originally the manager who signed him for Man Utd in 2016, though the Ivorian international has struggled to really establish himself during his tenure at the Premier League Club.

And now, with the signing of Lisandro Martinez, the 28-year-old looks to have fallen further down the pecking order of centre-backs at Man Utd, thus a reunion with Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling at Rome could be on the cards.

Eric Bailly Man Utd 2021-22
Getty Images

Onyango loaned to Burton

2022-07-27T23:55:44.825Z

Tyler Onyango
Getty

Brentford loan Oyegoke to MK Dons

2022-07-27T23:50:04.998Z

Nigeria prospect Daniel Oyegoke has joined League One side MK Dons on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The former Arsenal defender was part of the Bees’ pre-season camp in Germany and has now moved to Stadium MK ahead of this week’s start of the EFL season.

Daniel Oyegoke - Arsenal
Getty Images

Dennis suitors yet to table concrete move

2022-07-27T07:21:49.577Z

According to the Daily Express as reported by InsideFutbol, Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is yet to attract an offer for his services.

Everton, West Ham, Southampton, and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs who have made enquiries for the 23-year-old Nigeria international but the Hornets are still waiting for a concrete offer to land on their table.

Emmanuel Dennis Watford 2021-22
Getty Images

Mangala set for Nottingham Forest move

2022-07-26T21:45:26.752Z

Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart, as per The Athletic.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €15million. Although the deal is yet to be sealed, the 24-year-old midfielder looks set to become the Reds’ 11th signing of the summer.

orel-mangala-vfb-stuttgart-20062022
getty images

Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana

2022-07-26T21:34:50.337Z

Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.

Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.

No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.

Wesley Fofana - Leicester City 2022
Getty

Osimhen pledges loyalty to Napoli

2022-07-26T21:14:38.753Z

Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Napoli despite being linked with top European clubs.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment."

 

Victor Osimhen, Napoli, March 2022
Getty

Newcastle battle Leicester for Ajorque

2022-07-26T20:59:26.465Z

Newcastle are preparing to scrap it out with Premier League rivals Leicester for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, claims Football Insider.

The Magpies have joined the Foxes in the hunt for a towering frontman of Malagasy descent that caught the eye in Ligue 1 last season.

Ludovic Ajorque Strasbourg 2021-22
Getty

Crewe Alexandra sign Leshabela on loan

2022-07-26T20:51:01.264Z

Khanya Leshabela has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.

The 22-year-old former South Africa youth international penned a six-month deal and will go straight into the reckoning to feature in Saturday’s 2022-23 opener at Rochdale.

Khanya Leshabela
Leceister City

AC Ajaccio sign Mayembo

2022-07-26T20:45:21.623Z

Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio have announced the signing of Fernand Mayembo from second-tier outfit Le Havre.

As the Bears continue to rejig their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, they have snapped up the Congo international.

Read more on GOAL.

Fernand Mayembo
Ajaccio website

Dessers responds to Serie A link

2022-07-26T09:50:11.931Z

KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers has discussed rumours linking him with a transfer move to Serie A side US Cremonese.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international was in action for the Smurfs as they opened their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Read on GOAL.

Cyriel Dessers Feyenoord Marseille Europa League 28042022
Getty

Gorica sign Congo star from Osijek

2022-07-26T09:46:04.198Z

HNK Gorica have strengthened their midfield department by acquiring the services of Merveil Ndockyt ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Republic of Congo, has penned a two-year contract to sign for the Croatian outfit after leaving NK Osijek.

Read on GOAL.

Merveil Ndockyt of DR Congo and HNK Gorica.
Gorica.

West Ham open to £15m Diop sale

2022-07-26T04:11:15.232Z

West Ham are open to selling Senegal and Morocco prospect Issa Diop this summer.

Foot Mercato reports that the Premier League side have changed their minds regarding his future but are holding out for a £15 million fee with £3m in bonuses.

Issa Diop West Ham United

Southampton sign Mara from Bordeaux

2022-07-26T04:07:27.193Z

Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.

Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.

Read more on GOAL.

Sekou Mara
Getty