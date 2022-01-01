Rubi wants to keep Sadiq
Almeria coach Rubi insists he wants to keep Nigeria international Umar Sadiq at the club despite being linked with a move away from the team.
Sevilla and Villarreal are some of the top teams chasing the Super Eagles star according to Diario de Almeria.
Auxerre chasing Badji
Ligue 1 side Auxerre are targeting Senegal forward Aliou Badji who plays for Amiens, albeit on loan from Egyptian outfit Al Ahly.
According to L'Equipe, Auxerre are looking to pay €4 for the striker's services.
Adaramola completes loan move to Coventry City
Good luck, Tayo ❤️💙#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 27, 2022
Hakim Ziyech wants Milan move
According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech wants a switch from Chelsea to AC Milan but will have to accept a pay cut to do so.
Chelsea are willing to sell the Moroccan winger for as little as £8.4 million as he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.
Since joining the Blue in 2020, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter, and now seeks a move away to gain more regular playing time.
Mourinho wants Manchester United’s Bailly
Jose Mourinho has identified Manchester United's Eric Bailly as a potential target, according to Caught Offside, as he seeks to bring in defensive reinforcements to AS Roma.
Mourinho was originally the manager who signed him for Man Utd in 2016, though the Ivorian international has struggled to really establish himself during his tenure at the Premier League Club.
And now, with the signing of Lisandro Martinez, the 28-year-old looks to have fallen further down the pecking order of centre-backs at Man Utd, thus a reunion with Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling at Rome could be on the cards.
Onyango loaned to Burton
✍️ | Tyler Onyango has signed a new contract until the end of June 2025, and completed a season-long loan to Burton Albion.— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) July 27, 2022
Congratulations and good luck, Tyler! 🔵
Brentford loan Oyegoke to MK Dons
Nigeria prospect Daniel Oyegoke has joined League One side MK Dons on a season-long loan from Brentford.
The former Arsenal defender was part of the Bees’ pre-season camp in Germany and has now moved to Stadium MK ahead of this week’s start of the EFL season.
Signing number 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘𝗡 🤩@danieloyegoke2 pic.twitter.com/eIYqcuCxC5— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 27, 2022
Dennis suitors yet to table concrete move
According to the Daily Express as reported by InsideFutbol, Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is yet to attract an offer for his services.
Everton, West Ham, Southampton, and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs who have made enquiries for the 23-year-old Nigeria international but the Hornets are still waiting for a concrete offer to land on their table.
Mangala set for Nottingham Forest move
Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart, as per The Athletic.
The fee is believed to be in the region of €15million. Although the deal is yet to be sealed, the 24-year-old midfielder looks set to become the Reds’ 11th signing of the summer.
Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana
Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.
Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.
No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.
Osimhen pledges loyalty to Napoli
Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Napoli despite being linked with top European clubs.
"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.
“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment."
Newcastle battle Leicester for Ajorque
Newcastle are preparing to scrap it out with Premier League rivals Leicester for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, claims Football Insider.
The Magpies have joined the Foxes in the hunt for a towering frontman of Malagasy descent that caught the eye in Ligue 1 last season.
Crewe Alexandra sign Leshabela on loan
Khanya Leshabela has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
The 22-year-old former South Africa youth international penned a six-month deal and will go straight into the reckoning to feature in Saturday’s 2022-23 opener at Rochdale.
AC Ajaccio sign Mayembo
Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio have announced the signing of Fernand Mayembo from second-tier outfit Le Havre.
As the Bears continue to rejig their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, they have snapped up the Congo international.
Dessers responds to Serie A link
KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers has discussed rumours linking him with a transfer move to Serie A side US Cremonese.
The 27-year-old Nigeria international was in action for the Smurfs as they opened their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.
Gorica sign Congo star from Osijek
HNK Gorica have strengthened their midfield department by acquiring the services of Merveil Ndockyt ahead of the new season.
The 24-year-old, who hails from the Republic of Congo, has penned a two-year contract to sign for the Croatian outfit after leaving NK Osijek.
West Ham open to £15m Diop sale
West Ham are open to selling Senegal and Morocco prospect Issa Diop this summer.
Foot Mercato reports that the Premier League side have changed their minds regarding his future but are holding out for a £15 million fee with £3m in bonuses.
Southampton sign Mara from Bordeaux
Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.
Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.