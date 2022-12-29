liveAfrican transfer news and rumours LIVE: Genk sign Nigeria forward Yira Sor from Slavia Prague

Nigeria star Yira Sor signs for Genk.Getty.
    Liverpool keen to sign Chukwueze

    Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Villarreal.Getty.

    According to Football Transfer Tavern, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

    Despite signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big admirer of the Nigeria international and is keen to go for his services.

  • -

    Genk unveil Nigeria star from Prague

    Yira SorGetty

    Belgium outfit KRC Genk have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Yira Sor from Slavia Prague. A statement on the club's official website confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old star.

    "KRC Genk signed an agreement with Yira Sor until 2027 and thus takes over from Slavia Prague. The 22-year-old Nigerian can handle all offensive positions and he also proved that at the European level. In the 21-22 season, he scored six goals in six European games, including a goal against Feyenoord in the Conference League quarter-finals.

    "The combination of his speed and technique makes him a scourge for any defense and his dynamic style of play gives our squad, even more, attacking options.

    "Welcome, Yira, and good luck at KRC Genk!"

  • -

    Milan's chances of signing Ziyech are ‘zero’

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22Getty Images

    AC Milan’s chances of signing Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech has been described as 'zero'.

    The former Ajax star has continued to be linked with a move to San Siro over the last few transfer windows. And going by reports, it seems such a move will not happen again in the next transfer period.

  • -

    Sevilla keen on Sarr

    Pape Sarr - MetzGetty Images

    Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur and Senegal midfielder Pape Sarr.

    Sarr signed for Spurs ahead of last season but was loaned back to his former club, Metz.

    The La Liga outfit is now said to be interested in signing the star, who played twice for Senegal in the 2022 World Cup finals.

  • -

    Optimistic Milan schedule talks with Bennacer

    Ismael Bennacer Milan Chelsea Champions LeagueGetty

    AC Milan have reportedly scheduled new talks with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer over a new deal.

    Bennacer’s contract with the Serie A club is going to expire in June 2024, and there is optimism that both sides are willing to work together even longer.

  • -

    Salum terminates Yanga contract

    Feisal Salum Yanga SC.Backpagepix.

    Influential Yanga SC midfielder Feisal ‘Fei Toto’ Salum has terminated his contract with the Tanzania Premier League giants.

    The star from Zanzibar, who was signed four years ago from JKU, is rumoured to be on his way to Azam FC.

  • -

    Vieira wants Zaha to stay

    Zaha - Vieira Crystal PalaceGetty Images

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated the club wants Wilfried Zaha to stay with the Eagles.

    The 30-year-old Ivorian will be out of contract at the end of the season and has not yet agreed on a new deal with Palace.

    "But I think everybody knows we want him to stay at our football club, we want to grow with Wilfried as one of our leaders, and the decision has to be his," said the boss.

  • -

    Ziyech prefers Ajax loan move

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty

    Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech would reportedly agree to a loan move to Ajax should he leave Stamford Bridge.

    Ziyech has not commanded a regular starting slot this season in the Blues’ team and this has culminated in rumours that he could leave the London club.

    Newcastle United are another club that is said to be monitoring the Moroccan, who starred in the Qatar World Cup finals.

  • -

    Simba sign former Yanga star

    Saidi Ntibazonkiza of Yanga SC.Yanga SC.

    Tanzanian giants have confirmed the signing of Burundian forward Saidi Ntibazonkiza from Geita Gold.

    Ntibazonkiza previously played for Simba’s archrivals Yanga SC, and has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

    He is the first player to be signed by the Kariakoo heavyweights in the ongoing mini-transfer window.

  • -

    Barcelona will not sell Kessie

    Franck Kessie - Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club will not offload Ivory Coast forward Franck Kessie.

    Kessie joined the Catalans in the summer and has failed to make much of an impact so far, but the assurance from the club’s president means he will be part of the team for the remainder of the season.