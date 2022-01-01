African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Alonso included in bid for Barcelona’s Aubameyang

No breakthrough in Chelsea-Barcelona talks over Aubameyang
Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.
However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.
Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.
The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.
Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. pic.twitter.com/caQYTjkvEA
Chelsea prepare new Fofana bid
Chelsea are understood to be preparing a new bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana.
The new bid is in the region of £75m and the French defender is understandably eager to leave Leicester City and join the Stamford Bridge outfit.
Three of the previous Chelsea’s bids for Fofana had reportedly been turned down by the Foxes, who are keen to keep the 21-year-old.
Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Wesley Fofana. It will be around £75m, still deciding the add-ons structure. Deal still on through intermediaries. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Leicester, waiting to receive the new bid to decide - as Fofana only wants Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/CAI1I2qvvJ
Aurier to sign one-year Nottingham Forest deal
Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, reports The Daily Mail.
Following an injury to Omar Richards, Forest have been eager to bolster the right-back position and the former Tottenham Hotspur star was identified as a primary transfer target. Aurier is understood to be close to agreeing on a one-year contract with the option of a further year.
Aurier has been a free agent since he left Villarreal, where he was mostly used as a backup to Juan Foyth.
Ziyech move to Ajax uncertain
Ajax's transfer interest in Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is at risk of collapse after transfer talks failed to go well, according to The Daily Mail.
Since the talks between the Blues and the Dutch giants have not progressed, Ajax are now contemplating switching to other targets.
Ziyech, who scored 49 goals for Ajax in four years before a move to Chelsea in 2020, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
Dundee United sign Uganda’s Anaku
Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have signed Uganda striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.
The all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors’ League has signed a two-year deal after excelling in trials.
He becomes the first star from Kasasiro Boys to sign for the Scottish side. Read the full article on GOAL.
Leicester to drop Fofana for Chelsea duel
Leicester City are set to drop Wesley Fofana for their Saturday Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.
The Ivory Coast prospect has been training with the U23 side as speculation around his future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain.
Fofana has emerged as Chelsea's main defensive target and the Blues are understood to have had three of their bids turned down by Leicester.
Wesley Fofana will not be included in Leicester squad for Chelsea game. He’s still training with the U23s - he wants to join Chelsea as soon as possible 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
When will Fofana be selected again? “Once the window closes things will be clearer”, Brendan Rodgers tells @OwynnPA. pic.twitter.com/VoWevNO8W3
Chelsea and Barcelona negotiation derailed by Aubameyang price tag
A price tag of around €30m has caused issues between Chelsea and Barcelona over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Blues are not ready to pay the stipulated fee for the star, whom they have been massively linked with. However, there is no agreement yet for the former Arsenal captain as talks are ongoing between the London club and Barcelona.
The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou means there is increased competition for the African star and he could now find himself working together with Thomas Tuchel again.
There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and Barcelona for Pierre Aubameyang. Talks ongoing but the price tag around €30m is creating issues. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022
Chelsea are not open to pay that fee for Aubameyang… there’s still work to be done in next round of talks. pic.twitter.com/XvFDS88LpX
Aurier under Nottingham Forest radar
Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier could return to the Premier League as Nottingham Forest line him up for a possible transfer, talkSPORT reports.
The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is a free agent after he was released by Villarreal, and the reported interest by Forest could see him return to England.
Forest have already signed 16 players for the first team and the number could increase should Aurier sign.
Bailly set for Marseille medical
According to 90min, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Marseille on loan.
The Ivory Coast international, who was subject to a move all summer following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, has already arrived in Marseille and will undergo medical.
Watford keep Kamara on loan
Watford have confirmed an agreement for defender Hassane Kamara to sign for Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.
However, the 28-year-old, who has left the Hornets for undisclosed fee, will remain on loan at Vicarage Road for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Read on GOAL.
Brugge prepare bid for Onuachu
According to Completesports, Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge are keen on a move for KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu.
The Nigeria international finished as the top scorer in the top-flight last season after notching 33 goals from 38 appearances.
Leicester want to sign Pepe
According to Media Foot as reported by Daily Cannon, Leicester City have joined the race to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivorian, who is yet to start a game for the Gunners this campaign, is already being linked with a loan move to OGC Nice.
Newcastle ready to pay Gladbach €35m for Kone
Premier League side Newcastle United are ready to pay Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach €35m for the services of Ivory Coast prospect Manu Kone.
According to L'Equipe, the Magpies have made the 21-year-old midfielder their top priority and are hopeful of completing the deal soon.
Sarr move to Aston Villa collapses
Ismaila Sarr’s expected move to Premier League side Aston Villa has allegedly collapsed, reports Sky Sports.
The deal has fallen due to a number of stumbling blocks that led to Villa withdrawing from the negotiations.
An agreement on Sarr’s transfer - for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons - on Saturday had been reached and the Senegal star was set to undergo a medical on Monday.
However, problems emerged when the two clubs started a discussion on the details of the deal that included the possibility of Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause joining the Championship side on loan.
Bailly move to Marseille close
Manchester United and Olympique Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement on the transfer of Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The deal will be decided within the week, but what remains to be agreed on are personal terms. The deal with the Ligue 1 side would involve a loan with a buy obligation clause.
Bailly has not been involved with the Red Devils so far in the 2022/23 season as his future at Old Trafford remains quite uncertain.
Eric Bailly deal will be decided this week. Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have full agreement on loan with buy obligation clause in case of UCL for next season, but personal terms are currently not agreed. 🚨🔵 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022
Final decision expected soon by OM & Bailly's camp.
Villa agree deal to sign Sarr
According to Foot Mercato as reported by Get French Football News, Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Watford to sign Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegal international, who has scored 25 goals in 95 appearances since joining the Hornets from Rennes, was also a transfer target for Crystal Palace.
Gallants sign Yidah from City Stars
Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Sven Yidah from FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.
The Premier Soccer League outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Kenya international but did not divulge details of the contract signed.
Read on GOAL.
Musonda joins Levante
Zambian prospect Charly Musonda is delighted to begin a new chapter at Spanish second division side Levante after being released by Chelsea this summer.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea despite huge prospects when he broke through the youth ranks, making just seven appearances for the club since 2012.
Read on GOAL.