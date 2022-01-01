Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi primed for loan move

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2021-22
Getty

Ghana's Fosu loaned to Stoke City

2022-08-16T18:54:39.979Z

Stoke City have completed their eighth new signing of the summer with Tariqe Fosu arriving on loan from Brentford, the club have confirmed. 

The Ghana international, who can play as a wing back on either side as well as an attacking midfielder, will spend the 2022/23 season at the bet365 Stadium.

Tariqe Fosu Brentford

Chelsea will allow Hudson-Odoi to leave only on loan

2022-08-16T18:51:59.099Z

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be allowed to leave Chelsea only on loan and not a permanent transfer, as per Evening Standard.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has personally requested him not to force a permanent exit with Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton all vying for his services.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2022-23
Getty

Debreceni sign Nigeria's Olawale

2022-08-16T18:42:43.670Z

Debreceni have confirmed the signing of Nigeria youth international Peter Olawale.

The 20-year-old teamed up with the Hungarian topflight side after leaving Hapoel Ra'anana – where he played for two seasons.

Peter Olawale

KRC Genk sign Samatta

2022-08-16T18:39:55.305Z

KRC Genk have confirmed the signing of Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta from Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

The Taifa Star has been struggling for consistency and prior to his move to the Belgian side, he played for Royal Antwerp, albeit, on loan.

  •  
Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania.
Backpagepix.

Nantes keen on signing Kakuta from Lens

2022-08-15T22:54:23.383Z

Ligue 1 side Nantes are interested in signing Lens forward Gael Kakuta, according to Ouest-France.

The DR Congo international has been identified as Les Canaris’ major priority.

Having lost his place in the Lens starting eleven, Kakuta is looking to revive his career.

Gael Kakuta Lens Lorient Ligue 1 29082021
Getty

Palace have Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo in sight

2022-08-15T22:44:14.518Z

Crystal Palace are eager to get Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo on board, as reported by The Guardian.

However, City are reluctant to sell the Ghana international striker and would only soften their stance if a bid of around £20m is made, inclusive of add-ons.

Antoine Semenyo Bristol City

Mejbri set to join Birmingham on loan

2022-08-15T22:39:34.864Z

Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri is set to join EFL Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan, according to the MEN.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international looks to be heading for St Andrew’s barring any last-minute bids.

Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United 2022-23
Getty Images

United keen to offload Bailly on permanent transfer

2022-08-15T22:37:00.000Z

Manchester United are eager to sell Eric Bailly on a permanent transfer, according to The Athletic.

West Ham, Marseille, and Monaco are interested in the services of the defender.

Eric Bailly Man Utd 2021-22
Getty Images

Nantes join race for Ganago

2022-08-14T19:35:52.650Z

Nantes have joined Brest in the race to sign RC Lens striker Ignatius Ganago, according to L’Equipe. 

Ganago has featured in both of Lens fixtures this season and is far from out of the picture at the club.

Nonetheless, the Cameroon international is not short of suitors and he could yet make a move this summer. 

Ignatius Ganago
Getty

Chelsea in touch with Aubameyang and Fofana

2022-08-14T19:30:49.004Z

Chelsea are in direct contact for Pierre Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana as priority deals, but still working on top talents for the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aubameyang-Barca-2022-23
Getty

Marseille set to sign Man City's Kabore on loan

2022-08-14T19:28:40.824Z

Marseille are set to sign Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old full-back was on Southampton's radar but the Burkina Faso international is now likely to join the Ligue 1 outfit.

Issa Kabore Burkina Faso Cape Verde Afcon 2022
Getty/GOAL

Camara joins AS Monaco

2022-08-14T19:24:26.000Z

AS Monaco have confirmed the acquisition of defensive midfielder Mohamed Camara from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old Mali international becomes the fifth summer signing for the Ligue 1 outfit after committing himself for the next five seasons, until June 2027.

monaco-psv
(C)Getty Images

Nice target Bamba Dieng

2022-08-14T00:35:50.547Z

Nice are the favourites to sign Bamba Dieng from Marseille before the close of the transfer window, L'Equipe reports.

The striker is not expected to feature much at Marseille this season and could be sent to the Ligue 1 side on loan with an option to buy.

Amine Harit Bamba Dieng Marseille Montpellier Ligue 1 10042022
Getty

Porto want PSG youngster Dina Ebimbe

2022-08-14T00:31:33.652Z

Porto are working on the signing of Junior Dina Ebimbe from Paris Saint-Germain, says A Bola.

The Portuguese giants have reached out to his agent but the 21-year-old midfielder has already reached a personal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ebimbe
(C)Getty Images

Auxerre announce Mensah signing

2022-08-14T00:24:16.847Z

AJ Auxerre have strengthened their defensive line with the signing of defender Gideon Mensah.

The 24-year-old Ghana international has moved to the Ligue 1 side from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg after penning a three-year contract.

Gideon Mensah of Ghana and AJ Auxerre.
Getty.

Fulham sign Issa Diop

2022-08-11T16:03:00.629Z

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back agreed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.

Issa Diop Toulouse
Getty