African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax interest in Chelsea’s Ziyech at risk of breakdown

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Backpagepix

Ziyech move to Ajax uncertain

2022-08-25T17:49:36.135Z

Ajax's interest in Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is at risk of collapse after transfer talks failed to go well, according to The Daily Mail.

Since the talks between the Blues and the Dutch giants have not progressed, Ajax are now contemplating switching to other targets.

Ziyech, who scored 49 goals for Ajax in four years before a move to Chelsea in 2020, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Dundee United sign Uganda’s Anaku

2022-08-25T17:47:19.847Z

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have signed Uganda striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.

The all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors’ League has signed a two-year deal after excelling in trials.

He becomes the first star from Kasasiro Boys to sign for the Scottish side. Read the full article on GOAL.

Martin Kizza Anaku and Kato celebrate the opener for KCCA FC against African Stars at Lugogo.
KCCA FC.

Leicester to drop Fofana for Chelsea duel

2022-08-25T17:44:55.287Z

Leicester City are set to drop Wesley Fofana for their Saturday Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast prospect has been training with the U23 side as speculation around his future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain.

Fofana has emerged as Chelsea's main defensive target and the Blues are understood to have had three of their bids turned down by Leicester.

Fofana Leicester Arsenal
Getty Images

Chelsea and Barcelona negotiation derailed by Aubameyang price tag

2022-08-24T14:57:28.188Z

A price tag of around €30m has caused issues between Chelsea and Barcelona over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues are not ready to pay the stipulated fee for the star, whom they have been massively linked with. However, there is no agreement yet for the former Arsenal captain as talks are ongoing between the London club and Barcelona.

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou means there is increased competition for the African star and he could now find himself working together with Thomas Tuchel again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22
Getty

Aurier under Nottingham Forest radar

2022-08-24T14:50:54.725Z

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier could return to the Premier League as Nottingham Forest line him up for a possible transfer, talkSPORT reports.

The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is a free agent after he was released by Villarreal, and the reported interest by Forest could see him return to England.

Forest have already signed 16 players for the first team and the number could increase should Aurier sign.

Serge Aurier Villarreal.
Getty Images.

Bailly set for Marseille medical

2022-08-24T10:40:12.319Z

According to 90min, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Marseille on loan.

The Ivory Coast international, who was subject to a move all summer following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, has already arrived in Marseille and will undergo medical.

eric-bailly
(C)Getty Images

Watford keep Kamara on loan

2022-08-24T10:36:06.789Z

Watford have confirmed an agreement for defender Hassane Kamara to sign for Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.

However, the 28-year-old, who has left the Hornets for undisclosed fee, will remain on loan at Vicarage Road for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Read on GOAL.

Watford player Hassane Kamara of Ivory Coast.
Watford.

Brugge prepare bid for Onuachu

2022-08-24T10:33:11.650Z

According to Completesports, Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge are keen on a move for KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu.

The Nigeria international finished as the top scorer in the top-flight last season after notching 33 goals from 38 appearances.

KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu of Nigeria.
Getty.

Leicester want to sign Pepe

2022-08-23T09:58:32.756Z

According to Media Foot as reported by Daily Cannon, Leicester City have joined the race to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian, who is yet to start a game for the Gunners this campaign, is already being linked with a loan move to OGC Nice.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal
Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Newcastle ready to pay Gladbach €35m for Kone

2022-08-22T15:52:12.990Z

Premier League side Newcastle United are ready to pay Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach €35m for the services of Ivory Coast prospect Manu Kone.

According to L'Equipe, the Magpies have made the 21-year-old midfielder their top priority and are hopeful of completing the deal soon.

Manu Kone Gladbach 032022
Getty

Sarr move to Aston Villa collapses

2022-08-22T10:31:06.912Z

Ismaila Sarr’s expected move to Premier League side Aston Villa has allegedly collapsed, reports Sky Sports.

The deal has fallen due to a number of stumbling blocks that led to Villa withdrawing from the negotiations.

An agreement on Sarr’s transfer - for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons - on Saturday had been reached and the Senegal star was set to undergo a medical on Monday.

However, problems emerged when the two clubs started a discussion on the details of the deal that included the possibility of Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause joining the Championship side on loan.

Ismaila Sarr FC Watford
Getty Images

Bailly move to Marseille close

2022-08-22T10:16:39.804Z

Manchester United and Olympique Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement on the transfer of Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal will be decided within the week, but what remains to be agreed on are personal terms. The deal with the Ligue 1 side would involve a loan with a buy obligation clause.

Bailly has not been involved with the Red Devils so far in the 2022/23 season as his future at Old Trafford remains quite uncertain.

Eric Bailly
Getty

Villa agree deal to sign Sarr

2022-08-21T17:23:52.142Z

According to Foot Mercato as reported by Get French Football News, Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Watford to sign Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international, who has scored 25 goals in 95 appearances since joining the Hornets from Rennes, was also a transfer target for Crystal Palace.

Watford Ismaila Sarr of Senegal.
Getty.

Gallants sign Yidah from City Stars

2022-08-20T09:14:32.742Z

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Sven Yidah from FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.

The Premier Soccer League outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Kenya international but did not divulge details of the contract signed.

Read on GOAL.

JACOB ODHIAMBO of Muhoroni and YIDAH SVEN of Kariobangi Sharks.
Goal Kenya.

Musonda joins Levante

2022-08-20T07:56:09.737Z

Zambian prospect Charly Musonda is delighted to begin a new chapter at Spanish second division side Levante after being released by Chelsea this summer.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea despite huge prospects when he broke through the youth ranks, making just seven appearances for the club since 2012.

Read on GOAL.

Charly Musonda, Chelsea
Getty