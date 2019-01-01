Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Lesotho host Nigeria, Rwanda welcome Cameroon

GOOOOOOOOAAALLL!!
85’ Nigeria on a counter, Azeez finds Osimhen who beats the on rushing GK with his first touch. Lesotho 1-4 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!!
75’ Osimgoooooaalll!— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
70’ GOOOOOOAL!!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 17, 2019
Legia Warsaw forward Kante with the second goal.
Guinea 🇬🇳 2-0 🇳🇦 Namibia #AFCON2021Q
ANALYSIS
It'll get lost in the drain pipe of history, but Nigeria have gotten the rub of the green more than a little bit in this game.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) November 17, 2019
You make your own luck, yes. But still, Lesotho can feel hard done by.#LESNGA #AFCON2021Q
Ngoumo Ngamaleu the goalscorer
71’ GOOOOOOOOAL!!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 17, 2019
Ngoumo Ngamaleu
Rwanda 🇷🇼 0-1 🇨🇲 Cameroon #AFCON2021Q
Cameroon have scored against Rwanda
#Afcon2021Q score updates— African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) November 17, 2019
Rwanda 0 - 1 Cameroon*
Lesotho 1 - 2 Nigeria*
Guinea 1 - 0 Namibia*
Congo 1 - 0 Guinnea Bissau*
20 minutes to go between Lesotho and Nigeria
70'— Adeniyi Adebanjo (@deniyiclement) November 17, 2019
Nervy moment there. Awaziem escapes a red card. Looks like he definitely pulled that Lesotho player. They hosts growing in confidence. Eagles surely are gassed. #LESNGA #AFCON2021Q
Rwanda holding their own against Cameroon
65’ Rwanda 🇷🇼 0-0 🇨🇲 Cameroon#AFCON2021Q— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 17, 2019
Osimhen is really impressive for Nigeria
Those 2 assists are clear signs Victor Osimhen is as good with making goals as he is with finishing them. Hallmark of a world-class striker. He will get there one way or the other. #LESNGA #AFCON2021Q— Babajide James 'Timmy (@BabajideJames) November 17, 2019
CHANCE FOR NIGERIA!
57’ Osimhen with a beautiful control in the box, his fiercely taken shot is punched away by the Lesotho goalie. 1-2 #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
Nigeria are dictating terms
55”. Eagles mesmerizing the Lesotho defense via Chukwueze. Nothing in the final third. Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
SCORE UPDATES
#AFCON2021Q— Camino Mundial (@caminomundialok) November 17, 2019
[FINALES PT]
(A) #Congo 🇨🇬 1-0 #GuineaBissau 🇬🇼
⚽️Ibara 19´
(F) #Guinea 🇬🇳 1-0 #Namibia 🇳🇦
⚽️Sylla 42´
(L) #Lesotho 🇱🇸 1-2 #Nigeria 🇳🇬
⚽️Masoabi 11´ (L); Iwobi 27´, Chukwueze 36´
(I) #Rwanda 🇷🇼 0-0 #Camerún 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/wGuqZbcgFF
CLOSE!
50’ Great start in the second half as Osimhen’s shot hits the crossbar! Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
ANALYSIS FROM SOLACE CHUKWU
- Took @NGSuperEagles some time to get to grips with Lesotho's front two and wing-backs.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) November 17, 2019
- Samuel Chukwueze's movement between the lines has been brilliant.
- Osimhen: two assists. What an upgrade. Cannot wait for the goals start pouring in (and they will).#LESNGA #AFCON2021Q
We are back underway in Maseru
HALF-TIME: Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria
HT Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/kHtnyf4FfF— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!
38’ Chukwueze goalllll! Great assist from Osimhen! #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
Here is how Nigeria scored
28’ Osimhen charges towards the Lesotho defense, collects the ball and passes to Iwobi who slots home. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong Lesotho 1-1 Nigeria— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
Iwobi makes it 1-1. It's game on between Lesotho and Nigeria.
13'— Adeniyi Adebanjo (@deniyiclement) November 17, 2019
Alex Iwobi smashes home the equalizer - from an angled shot. But Osimhen must take credit, his RUGGEDITY to win the ball off the Lesotho player and assist.#LESNGA 1-1. #AFCON2021Q
Nkoto Masoabi scored of Lesotho
Lesotho 🇱🇸 leading Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 in Maseru with a goal from Nkoto Mosoabi .#AFCON2021Q #LESNGA— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
Lesotho take the lead!
13” Goal! Lesotho take the lead against the run of play. Lesotho 1-0 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
Still no goals in Maseru
5’ Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
Lesotho vs Nigeria match is underway...
It’s kick off in Maseru. Eagles go from right to left. Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
RESULTS
Africa Cup of Nations - Qualification full-times scores— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 17, 2019
Benin 🇧🇯 1-0 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
Chad 🇹🇩 0-2 🇲🇱 Mali
South Africa 🇿🇦 1-0 🇸🇩 Sudan
South Sudan 🇸🇸0-2 🇧🇫Burkina Faso
Uganda 🇺🇬 2-0 🇲🇼 Malawi
Eswatini 🇸🇿 1-4 🇸🇳 Senegal
FULL-TIME: Eswantini 1-4 Senegal
FT Score at Mavuso Sports Centre: #AFCON2021Q— Sibongiseni Zondi (@Sibo_Zondi) November 17, 2019
Sihlangu 1-4 Senegal
Nigeria warm-up
Warm up is on, we are getting close to KO. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #LESNGA #TotalAfcon2021Q pic.twitter.com/WCR7fv5roi— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2019
Match Report: South Africa 1-0 Sudan
Nigeria starting XI vs Lesotho
.@NGSuperEagles XI vs #Lesotho. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #Lesnga #TotalAFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/LguX6562JD— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 17, 2019
It looks like the Eswatini vs Senegal match is back underway
The storm has cleared and we are back underway!— Sibongiseni Zondi (@Sibo_Zondi) November 17, 2019
Sihlangu 0-0 Senegal #AFCON2021Q
FULL-TIME: South Africa 1-0 Sudan
It's all over at Orlando Stadium as @BafanaBafana beat Sudan 1-0 in the 2nd #2021AFCONq— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
The AFCON qualifiers take a break and will resume in September next year (2020)
PENALTY APPEAL TURNED DOWN!!
SCORE UPDATE: Mali 2-0 Chad
Mali still leading 2-0 vs Chad as we approach the closing stretch of this Nations Cup qualifier.— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 17, 2019
Adama Traore (not him) & Djenepo with the goals.#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal
Group C standings
As it stands in Group C , @BafanaBafana are third - Sudan second based on GD #TotalAFCON2021Q #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/0YD41gmWqS— Siwengu (@SiwenguEngage) November 17, 2019
OFFSIDE!!!
CHANCE FOR BAFANA!!
Eswatini vs Senegal match suspended
A huge, huge storm has descended upon Manzini, forcing the match officials to suspend the match. It was still goalless:— Sibongiseni Zondi (@Sibo_Zondi) November 17, 2019
Sihlangu 0-0 Senegal #AFCON2021Q
GOOOOOOAAAAAL!!
#Afcon2021Q - GROUP B— Darren Allan Kyeyune (@AllanDarren) November 17, 2019
GOOAL! Fahad Bayo, stole ball from opponent to bury home and ignite a summersault celebration! Namboole in Parte after Parte mode!
72’ @UgandaCranes 🇺🇬 2- 0 Malawi 🇲🇼 #NSFootball pic.twitter.com/KtOws7UwFx
Erasmus comes on for Mothiba
71' Sub for @BafanaBafana as Erasmus takes the place of Mothiba— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
OFFSIDE!!
Awany replaces Juuko
54'— Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) November 17, 2019
Murushid Juuko limps out & replaced by Timothy Awany
Uganda 🇺🇬 1-0 Malawi🇲🇼
Okwi 29 #TotalAFCON2021Q #UGAMWI
The scoreboard remains unchanged. Bafana 1-0 Sudan
55' @BafanaBafana still lead 1-0 from Lebo Phiri goal— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
CHANCE FOR SUDAN
51' a mistake by Mathoho gifts Sudan a chance at goal but they shoot wide— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
Uganda vs Malawi match back underway
We are back for the final stanza of the game.— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Uganda 🇺🇬 1-0 Malawi🇲🇼
Okwi 29 #TotalAFCON2021Q #UGAMWI pic.twitter.com/6g0dJyIriv
We are back underway!
2nd half just got underway— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
HALF-TIME
HT' @UgandaCranes 🇺🇬 1-0 Malawi🇲🇼— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Okwi 29 #TotalAFCON2021Q #UGAMWI pic.twitter.com/9tmvwlNnko
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Bance scores again for Burkina Faso
55' @BafanaBafana still lead 1-0 from Lebo Phiri goal— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
HALF-TIME
Bafana Bafana 1-0 Sudan
Its half time here at Orlando stadium as @BafanaBafana lead Sudan 1-0#2021AFCONq— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!!!
Fans want Mothiba out
...these misses 😨 2nd one from Mothiba. Aowa bathong #AFCON2021Q— Lethabo (@_lethabo11) November 17, 2019
We need Mothiba out and Erasmus in #AFCON2021— Zwanga 👑🌻 (@missZwanga) November 17, 2019
The Super Eagles arrived in Maseru yesterday afternoon
We have arrived in Maseru. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #LESNGA pic.twitter.com/rNm7EY8ULM— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Okwi scores for Uganda
Gooooooal @EmmanuelOkwi calmly controls a long @OchayaBJoseph cross to beat off the Malawi defender and finds no hump to shoot past the Malawi Custodian.— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Uganda 🇺🇬 1-0 Malawi🇲🇼
Okwi 29 #TotalAFCON2021Q #UGAMWI pic.twitter.com/jdBEwavH1A
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan
Bance strikes for Burkina Faso, as they take a 1-0 lead against South Sudan.— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 17, 2019
He's been handed a start today after coming off the bench against Uganda, while the Cranes have gone 1-0 up against Malawi via Okwi.
The goals are flying in in Group B.#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/j83va4bP45
It remains 0-0 at Mandela Stadium
20' @UgandaCranes 0-0 Malawi #UGAMWI #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/Nz3oR0BndT— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
MOKOTJO SHOOTS!!
Uganda starting XI vs Malawi
Here is the @UgandaCranes XI Vs @FaMalawi @masindeonyango (GK, Captain), Nico Wadada,@OchayaBJoseph @B_M321, @MurushidJ4, @KhalidAucho, Mike Azira, @FaroukMiya, @EmmanuelOkwi, William Luwagga Kizito, @BayoFahad .@Airtel_Ug, @NileSpecial, @EcobankUganda, @CAF_Online— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
CHANCES FOR BAFANA!!!
Thulani Serero creates a space for himself outside the box but he fires over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area. Another chance for Bafana Bafana as Percy Tau plays a decent low cross into the box but Lebo Mothiba can't connect with the ball as he misses it completely with only the goalkeeper to beat. What a chance that was for the home side.
Uganda vs Malawi match gets underway
We are underway at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole— Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) November 17, 2019
Uganda 0-0 Malawi
Kick-off
Bafana Bafana vs SudanWe underway at Orlando Stadium.
Less than 10 minutes to go...
82' Taddeo Lwanga comes on for injured Khalid Aucho.— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Uganda 🇺🇬 2-0 Malawi🇲🇼
Okwi 29' Bayo 66' #TotalAFCON2021Q #UGAMWI pic.twitter.com/4MEp9ss7N2
Good or bad decisiion to start with Mathoho?
Mathoho starting but not Lebusa who is currently the best defender in South Africa and Mothiba over Erasmus,Molefi Ntseki is testing our patience in continuing with Stuart Baxter's legacy at Bafana Bafana... #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/z1bQ7TCfPf— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 17, 2019
Will these players be key for Bafana?
Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Sudan
Pitch inspection
PICTORIAL: Arrival & Inspection of the Stadium. #UGAMWI #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/UuGeoQPXT4— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Uganda arrive in style
The @UgandaCranes have arrived at @Mandela_Stadium. #UGAMWI pic.twitter.com/AGcxG0r5SE— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Match officials for Uganda vs Malawi
Referees to handle @UgandaCranes Vs @FaMalawi Flames at Namboole Stadium on Sunday, 17th Nov 2019.@Airtel_Ug, @NileSpecial, @EcobankUganda, @UgTourismBoard, @BidcoUganda pic.twitter.com/3R640NNNnl— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 17, 2019
Sneak Preview Into SA's Dressing Room
A sneak preview into Bafana Bafana's dressing room ahead of their @caf_online AFCON qualifier match against Sudan today at 3pm. Catch the action live on @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/pjBb9SaI8M— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
Uganda Hungry For Success Like Messi And Ronaldo – Onyango
Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames of Malawi.
The Cranes fought for a precious away point during their Group B opener after forcing a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in the qualifier staged at Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night. Read more here.
Akpeyi Backed By Nigeria Legend Rufai
Former Nigeria captain Peter Rufai has backed Daniel Akpeyi to keep growing when he plays regularly in the national team and in the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs.
Akpeyi returned to Gernot Rohr’s team this month for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing their last two international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil. Read more here.
SA vs Sudan: Key players to watch
With Bafana Bafana scheduled to host Sudan in the Afcon 2021 qualifier on Sunday, Goal takes a look the four players to watch.
Read more here:
Today's Fixtures
16:00 GMT— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 17, 2019
Congo 🇨🇬 x 🇬🇼 Guinea Bissau
Guinea 🇬🇳 x 🇳🇦 Namibia
Lesotho 🇱🇸 x 🇳🇬 Nigeria
Rwanda 🇷🇼 x 🇨🇲 Cameroon
19:00 GMT
Gabon 🇬🇦 x 🇦🇴Angola
2/2 #AFCON2021Q