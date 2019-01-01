Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Kenya drop points against Togo, Egypt held by Comoros, Ghana beat Sao Tome 

Kenya drew at home against Togo while Egypt failed to beat Comoros away from home. Mozambique and Gambia also drew while Ghana beat Sao Tome 

Updated
Backpagepix

Our Report: Kenya 1-1 Togo

2019-11-18T18:41:27Z

More Twitter reaction

2019-11-18T18:06:31Z

Twitter reaction

2019-11-18T18:02:52Z

FULL-TIME: Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique

2019-11-18T17:56:44Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-11-18T17:52:31Z

Mozambique restore parity

CLOSE!!

2019-11-18T17:43:27Z

Victor Wanyama almost fires Kenya ahead after a great free-kick. The truth is Wanyama hasn't been in this game. However, his presence has at times made the difference for Harambee Stars. 

It's Oura-Sama with the equaliser for Togo

2019-11-18T17:30:12Z

Kenya 1-1 Togo

2019-11-18T17:28:49Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!

2019-11-18T17:26:32Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!

2019-11-18T17:19:47Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAL!!!

2019-11-18T17:17:37Z

We are back underway...

2019-11-18T17:09:05Z

HALF-TIME: Cape Verde 1-1 Mozambique

2019-11-18T16:54:49Z

HALF-TIME: Kenya 1-0 Togo

2019-11-18T16:53:35Z

It looks like everyone loved Omollo's goal

2019-11-18T16:42:01Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!

2019-11-18T16:38:16Z

Harambee Stars are ahead at Kasarani...

GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-11-18T16:34:28Z

Mexer draws Mozambique level

Still goalless between Gambia and DRC

2019-11-18T16:32:01Z

Still no goals between Kenya and Togo

2019-11-18T16:28:54Z

Key Facts: Kenya vs Togo

2019-11-18T16:21:03Z

2019-11-18T16:07:20Z

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-11-18T16:06:24Z

Cape Verde take the lead through Rodrigues

We are underway at Kasarani

2019-11-18T16:00:05Z

Cape Verde starting XI vs Mozambique

2019-11-18T15:47:28Z

Starting XI: Kenya vs Togo

2019-11-18T15:45:01Z

Kenya starting XI vs Togo

2019-11-18T15:38:35Z

What's going on with Egypt?

2019-11-18T15:29:19Z

Reaction

2019-11-18T15:22:11Z

Comoros deserves credit

2019-11-18T15:11:56Z

Very few people would have predicted a draw here but credit to Comoros for the good performance. 

A big result for Ghana!

2019-11-18T15:02:33Z

Ghana have now overtaken Sudan to top Group C with six points. This is a massive result for them. Sao Tome are in trouble after this defeat; their second in quick succession. It's now up to Bafana Bafana and Sudan to take the fight to the Black Stars. 

Debut for Antwi-Adjei

2019-11-18T14:32:32Z

Egypt making life difficult for themselves

2019-11-18T14:25:18Z

It remains goalless in the match between Comoros and Egypt. I must say a draw is the last thing the Pharaohs want from this game. On paper, Egypt were strong favourites to win this match but Comoros are giving them a good run for thier money. 

Less than 30 minutes to go...

2019-11-18T14:18:14Z

Comoros and Egypt are back underway

2019-11-18T14:06:07Z

We are into the final 45 minutes of this clash and it remains goalless.

Comoros attack from the left-hand side

2019-11-18T13:42:47Z

The home side is using the left-hand side of the pitch to launch attacks. They have been asking the right questions from that side of the pitch. Egypt need to stop the dangerous attack before it's too late. The visitors haven't had too much joy on the ball since the start of the game. It's been a closely contested affair. 

OVER THE BAR!

2019-11-18T13:31:48Z

Comoros holding their own against Egypt

2019-11-18T13:24:29Z

Over 21 minutes played and Comoros are really giving the Egyptians a good run for their money. They have been attacking since the start of the game. However, Egypt have managed to use their experience to prevent the home side from scoring. It remains goalless. 

CHANCE FOR GHANA!

2019-11-18T13:07:50Z

Ghana doing the most in Sao Tome

2019-11-18T13:06:55Z

Sao Tome 0-0 Ghana

2019-11-18T13:06:26Z

Comoros top Group G log

2019-11-18T12:38:36Z

Comoros head into this encounter at the top of Group log with three points following their win over Togo last week. They are followed by Egypt and Kenya who shared the spoils in their opening match. Togo are at the bottom of the log after losing to Comoros. 

Comoros vs Egypt

2019-11-18T12:33:52Z

Afcon 2021 live!

Hi everyone, welcome to Monday's live coverage of Afcon 2021 qualifiers. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this afternoon.